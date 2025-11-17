The Race To Decouple And Diversify: Critical Minerals

Securing critical mineral supply chains has become a defining priority of the Trump administration—both as a cornerstone of US geopolitical strategy and as a driver of domestic industrial policy. The updated List of Critical Minerals released last week marks another major effort by Washington to reduce import reliance while reshaping global supply chains in America's favor. For businesses, the expanded list opens significant opportunities but also raises concerns of heightened exposure to policy shifts, trade measures and competitive pressures.

US Vulnerabilities in Critical Mineral Supply Chains and Domestic Policy Response

The US has been net import-reliant on critical minerals for the past two decades. The 2024 US Geological Survey (USGS) report found the country is entirely dependent on imports for 12 critical minerals and more than 50% import-reliant for 28 others. China, meanwhile, holds a near-monopoly, accounting for roughly 70% of global mining and 90% of global processing capacity. The 2025 USGS report concluded that over half of America's supply of 21 nonfuel mineral commodities comes from China.

Because critical minerals are essential to defense systems, semiconductors, and other advanced technologies, China's dominance has become a strategic vulnerability for the US. That vulnerability was recently underscored when China imposed—and later eased—export controls on five critical minerals, a move that shocked markets and raised alarms about potential disruptions across multiple industries. Such events have driven US leaders to adopt stronger measures to secure and diversify critical mineral supply chains.

To counter this dependency, the Trump administration has launched significant initiatives aimed at onshoring extraction and processing. Domestically, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act appropriated $8.5 billion in supply-side support to bolster critical mineral security. The administration has already begun deploying these funds: a $400 million equity investment in MP Materials, a $1.4 billion partnership with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies to build a fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain, and a $35.6 million investment for a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals to advance copper and other critical mineral exploration and development, among others. The administration has also moved to streamline permitting and cut regulatory red tape to accelerate projects.

Building on this wave of domestic investment, last week's release of the updated List of Critical Minerals marks the Trump administration's next major policy lever, serving as both a blueprint for industrial priorities and a signal to global markets about where Washington intends to focus its leverage. The Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals expanded to 60 critical minerals, containing all 50 critical minerals from the 2022 List and an additional ten critical minerals: boron, copper, lead, metallurgical coal, phosphate, potash, rhenium, silicon, silver and uranium. Potash, rhenium and uranium were among the few minerals included in the first List but subsequently removed in the 2022 version.

Strategic Importance of New Critical Mineral Additions

While some of the additions to the List are commodities the US already produces in large quantities, such as metallurgical coal and boron, inclusion on the List formally recognizes that the mineral aligns with national priorities and signals Washington's intent to reduce reliance on foreign sources to mitigate supply chain risks. This designation elevates the mineral's status from just commercially important to a strategic national asset, making it a strong candidate for government-led financial and legislative support to bolster domestic production.

Potash and phosphate's inclusion signals Washington's intent to strengthen domestic fertilizer production and protect the agricultural supply chain from global disruptions. The US meets 90% of its potash needs through imports—over 80% from Canada—and potash was identified on the List as one of the minerals with the highest supply chain risk. While the US holds abundant phosphate reserves, it still imports roughly 27% of processed phosphate, and that reliance is expected to grow as global demand and population rise. For farmers already facing trade turbulence and tightening margins, the inclusion of potash and phosphate reflects a commitment to building more resilience in US agriculture and the ability to withstand global headwinds.

Despite significant reserves—enough to meet domestic consumption for about four years—the US imports 64% of its silver supply. Demand is projected to reach 1.20 billion ounces this year against a global supply of 1.05 billion ounces. Solar panels alone account for 14% of global silver consumption in 2024—a sharp uptick from 5% in 2014—and some projections suggest they could consume 85% to 98% of known reserves by 2050. With 80% of silver produced as a byproduct of other mining, ramping up supply is difficult. Government‑backed investments will be crucial to reduce import reliance and guard against supply shocks.

Uranium's inclusion reflects the administration's push to revitalize US nuclear capacity, of which President Trump has been a vocal advocate, calling for expanded domestic mining and enrichment facilities. Russian enriched uranium currently supplies about 25% of the fuel for US reactors, which generate 20% of the nation's electricity, a significant vulnerability for the US electric grid should Russia choose to weaponize its uranium exports as a political lever. US uranium stockpiles are low by global standards: domestic utilities hold only about 14 months of inventory, compared to roughly 30 months in the EU and more than a decade's worth in China. Given uranium's role in both energy independence and defense—from meeting the nation's growing electricity demand to nuclear‑powered naval vessels—its designation as critical embeds its status in long‑term US strategic planning.

The US Still Needs to Secure Supply Chains Abroad

While the US is rich in a handful of the critical minerals added to the List, many others must still be sourced internationally. Domestic measures alone cannot meet short‑ to medium-term demand—particularly without relying on China—due to geological limitations, cost, infrastructure and lead-times. As the US and China continue to vie for technological and AI leadership as part of a broad geostrategic competition, Washington has ramped up efforts to secure critical mineral agreements abroad, linking trade policy, tariffs, and investment negotiations to secure major critical mineral agreements worldwide—striking $10 billion worth of deals in October alone.

In post-war reconstruction talks with Ukraine and peace-brokering efforts in the DRC, Washington secured framework agreements for mining projects. The administration signed a memorandum of cooperation with Saudi Arabia to jointly secure critical minerals and an agreement with the UAE to co-invest in extraction ventures. During President Trump's Asia tour, the US also secured deals with Cambodia, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, and just a week earlier, President Trump announced a $3 billion joint investment with Australia. Most recently, the administration's meeting with Central Asian leaders resulted in several government-to-government and industry agreements on critical minerals. These international agreements, combined with the expanded Critical Minerals List, are efforts to reshape the global critical minerals market and broader global economy in Washington's favor.

Business Implications

For businesses across mining, processing, manufacturing, and technology, the ten new additions to the List present significant opportunities to expand operations both in the US and abroad. Enhanced government prioritization of these minerals will channel more resources into building out supply chains—from exploration and mining to processing and distribution. As the administration pushes to secure these minerals, companies can expect fewer regulatory hurdles and faster permitting. For foreign firms with expertise in mining these specific minerals, joint ventures with US industries could potentially be financed by federal funds. Inclusion on the List will also shape future government policy and strategic planning, signaling that exploration and investment in these minerals will remain a medium‑ to long‑term priority, especially as global competition in advanced technologies intensifies.

For the US to become globally competitive in mining, it must address its severe labor shortage—mining labor accounts for less than one‑quarter of one percent of the available US workforce. This gap opens opportunities for foreign companies to partner in vocational training programs and participate directly in US mining operations. Yet the need for such training underscores how long it may take for the domestic industry to reach full capacity. Analyses indicate that even with substantial government support, the US will be able to meet demand for only a few critical minerals—such as zinc and molybdenum.

While US government‑backed investment will help domestic industries scale up, there is no guarantee these investments will sustain operations over time, given shifting demand patterns driven by geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change. Miners may benefit from subsidies and capital injections, but industries that rely on these minerals as input commodities could face rising cost pressures. More concerning, complete decoupling from Chinese supply chains appears unlikely, as China controls unique deposits of certain minerals, notably samarium. Samarium—when combined with cobalt to form permanent magnets—is extensively used in various military applications due to its ability to endure high temperatures without losing its magnetic force. Despite strong efforts over the last decade, the US has been unable to create an alternative supply chain, leaving the US military supply chain highly vulnerable to supply chain shocks. Given Beijing's history of leveraging mineral exports as an economic weapon, such dependencies carry ongoing strategic risk. Export restrictions on samarium, alongside six other rare earth elements, were imposed earlier this April and are still in place.

Importantly for industry, the List could serve as a roadmap for commodities the administration may target with Section 232 investigations. With President Trump's International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs currently under Supreme Court review, the administration may lean more heavily on Section 232 investigations and subsequent paired tariffs to advance its trade agenda. This poses significant downside risk for foreign businesses exporting these minerals to the US. As seen in the case of copper, where the administration imposed a 50% tariff on semi‑finished copper and copper‑intensive products and the tariffs affected a wide range of goods from pipes to wiring, critical for many industries. For many of the minerals newly added to the List, similar sweeping tariffs could disrupt global operations that depend on US market access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.