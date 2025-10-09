USTR Offers Opportunity To Comment On The Agreement Between The United States Of America, The United Mexican States, And Canada

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has announced a public consultation process in preparation for the upcoming joint review (Joint Review) of the agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA), scheduled for July 1, 2026. The USTR is accepting both public comments and requests to appear at the public hearing until November 3, 2025. This submission period presents a key opportunity for interested parties, such as U.S. companies, industry groups, and trade associations, to submit recommendations for USTR's consideration during the Joint Review of the USMCA, including USTR's decision on whether to extend its terms.

Background

The USMCA, which entered into force on July 1, 2020, requires the Free Trade Commission (comprising representatives from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada) to meet on the agreement's sixth anniversary — on July 1, 2026 — to evaluate its effectiveness and consider possible extensions. Under the terms of the agreement, the representatives of each country will meet to conduct the Joint Review, assess recommendations, and confirm their agreement to continue the USMCA. Additionally, the review will consider the work of the North American Competitiveness Committee, established under USMCA to promote economic cooperation and competitiveness.

As part of the Joint Review, USTR is inviting interested parties to submit comments and participate in a public hearing to share views on the operation of USMCA, including its implementation, compliance issues, and areas for improvement.

Opportunities for Participation

The USTR is giving parties the chance to participate in shaping the USCMA negotiation through submission of written comments and/or presenting oral testimony during a public hearing hosted by USTR. Interested parties must submit written comments and requests to appear by November 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Specifically, written comments should address issues such as:

Any aspect of the operation or implementation of the USMCA;

Any compliance concerns;

Recommendations for specific actions that USTR should propose ahead of the joint review to promote balanced trade and market access;

Factors affecting the investment climate in North America and the effectiveness of the USMCA in encouraging investment that strengthens U.S. competitiveness;

Strategies to strengthen North American economic security and competitiveness, including work under the Competitiveness Committee.

Interested Parties may also submit requests to appear at the USTR's public hearing scheduled for November 17, 2025, starting at 10 a.m. EST at the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. Any request to appear must be accompanied by a summary of the proposed testimony to be presented. Testifying parties will be given five minutes to present their remarks and may receive questions from USTR staff. Following the hearing, post-hearing rebuttal comments limited to rebutting or supplementing testimony presented at the hearing may be submitted within seven calendar days.

Conclusion

By submitting comments and participating in USTR's public hearing, U.S. companies, industry groups, and trade associations have a strategic opportunity to influence USTR's recommendations during the Joint Review process and help shape the future of North American trade relations. Parties will be able to raise issues of particular concern with USTR and assist in ensuring these issues are prioritized both prior to and during the upcoming Joint Review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.