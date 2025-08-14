This Week In Tariffs [Video]: July 22nd (With Tina Toma And Jessica Zelasko)

What does a 30% tariff on EU and Mexico imports mean for the auto industry?
President Trump's sweeping new tariff, set to take effect August, would impose a 30% duty on all goods imported from the European Union and Mexico, including passenger vehicles, EVs, and essential automotive parts. In 2022, the U.S. imported $553 billion in goods from the EU and an additional $455 billion from Mexico, much of it tied directly to automotive manufacturing and supply chains.
Jessica Zelasko joins me to break down what we know, what's at stake, and how auto suppliers and OEMs should be preparing now.
