Torres Trade Trump Table

Date Source Category Summary

1/20/25 White House America First Trade Policy Tariffs Memorandum directly addresses tariffs by proposing a global supplemental tariff or other policies, to remedy such deficits.

1/20/25 White House Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists U.S. Economic Sanctions The order declares a national emergency to combat cartels and transnational organizations, designates them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and authorizes OFAC to impose sanctions on FTOs

1/20/25 White House Protecting the American People Against Invasion Department of Justice The order directs the Attorney General to prioritize the prosecution of criminal offenses related to unauthorized entry or continued unauthorized presence of aliens in the United States.

1/21/25 White House America First Trade Policy Tariffs On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to implement an "America First" trade policy, emphasizing domestic investment, productivity, and additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

1/26/25 White House Statement from the Press Secretary Tariffs Action: The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Colombia and implemented travel and visa restrictions due to Colombia's refusal to accept deported migrants. Update: The measures were paused after Colombia agreed to resume deportation flights from the U.S.

1/27/25 White House Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness Department of Justice President Trump signed an executive order titled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," directing DOJ involvement in military-related legal matters and emphasizing prosecution of offenses related to national security.

2/1/25 White House Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Imposes Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico and China Tariffs President Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, including a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products, and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

2/3/25 White House Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border Tariffs After discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump agreed to delay the implementation of new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for 30 days.

2/3/25 White House A Plan For Establishing A United States Sovereign Wealth Fund Customs/External Revenue President Trump issued an executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. The fund is intended to serve as an investment tool for the country, with potential plans to acquire companies like TikTok. The establishment of the fund requires congressional approval and is expected to be completed within 12 months

2/6/25 White House Imposing Sanctions on The International Criminal Court U.S. Economic Sanctions President Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against individuals and their families who assist the International Criminal Court (ICC). The administration accused the ICC of unjustly targeting the U.S. and its ally, Israel, particularly following the court's issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

2/10/24 White House Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security Department of Justice This executive order directs a temporary pause and review of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement, arguing that its current application harms U.S. foreign policy and economic competitiveness. The Attorney General is instructed to reassess FCPA policies to better align with presidential authority over foreign affairs and national security interests.

2/10/25 White House Strengthening American Leadership In Digital Financial Technology Customs/External Revenue President Trump signed an executive order to bolster U.S. leadership in the cryptocurrency and digital assets sectors. The order seeks to establish regulatory clarity, promote innovation, and position the U.S. as the global leader in digital financial technology.

2/13/25 White House Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs Tariffs President Trump issued a memorandum outlining the U.S. policy to reduce the persistent annual trade deficit and address inequitable and unbalanced trade practices with foreign partners. He memorandum introduces the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan," which seeks to counter non-reciprocal trading arrangements by determining the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff with respect to each foreign trading partner.

2/18/25 White House Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies Department of Justice This order injected the President and the Department of Justice directly into the regulatory and interpretive processes of all federal agencies, mandating that agencies align their regulations and interpretations with the administration's policies, subject to oversight by the President and the Attorney General.

2/25/25 Federal Registrar Addressing the Threat to National Security From Imports of Copper Custom/External Revenue Order 14220 addresses national security concerns related to copper imports, potentially affecting customs regulations and external revenue

3/2/25 Federal Registrar Amendment to Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border Tariffs The amendment modifies Executive Order 14194 to limit duty-free de minimis treatment for certain covered articles under 19 U.S.C. 1321, making it conditional on the Secretary of Commerce confirming that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue. It also clarifies that the order does not affect existing legal authorities or create enforceable rights.

3/3/25 Federal Registrar Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China U.S. Economic Sanctions The amendment doubles tariffs on certain Chinese goods from 10% to 20% due to the PRC's failure to take adequate steps against the illicit synthetic opioid trade. It maintains that the order does not affect existing legal authorities or create enforceable rights.

3/14/25 White House Continuing The Reduction Of The Federal Bureaucracy Department of Justice This executive order reduces the scope of the federal bureaucracy by eliminating non-statutory functions and minimizing statutory operations of several government entities, including the Minority Business Development Agency and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. It also directs agency heads to report compliance within seven days and restricts budgetary approvals for affected entities.