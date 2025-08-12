Torres Trade Trump Table

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary 8/6/25 White House Addressing Threats to The United States by the Government of The Russian Federation Economic Policy/Tariffs President Trump issued an executive order implementing a 25% tariff on Indian-origin imports to go into effect on August 27, 2025. The new tariff is a response to India's continued importation of Russian oil, both directly and indirectly. The order cites the Russia-Ukraine conflict as the source of concern and emphasizes the continued threat Russia poses to U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives. The 25% tariff on Indianorigin products imposed under this order will stack with the other applicable duties, unless the subject products are subject to tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act (e.g., product-specific tariffs on automobiles, auto parts, steel and aluminum, and copper, etc.) in which case the 25% additional tariff will not apply. The Secretary of State will recommend additional necessary action to be taken in response to any retaliation from Russia or other countries. The Secretary of Commerce will lead continuous monitoring efforts to determine whether other countries are similarly importing Russian oil and recommend imposition of a 25% tariff on articles of such countries. A White House Fact Sheet on this topic is available here. 8/4/25 White House President Trump Demands America First Prescription Drug Pricing Economic Policy President Trump has released more information on the demands the administration has for pharmaceutical companies and the subsequent letters sent to the 17 leading pharmaceutical companies. This follows the fact sheet here outlining the President's plan to bring down prescription drug prices for American consumers to match the lowest price offered in other developed countries (the mostfavored-nation or MFN price). The letters outline demands to complete in 60 days, including lowering drug prices to match MFN pricing, raising prices internationally, and reinvesting any increased revenue into lowering prices for American consumers. The letters ask for binding commitments by the recipient countries to align with the administration's prescription drug pricing goals by September 29, 2025. 7/31/25 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Case No. 25-1812 V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump Tariffs On July 31, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral arguments in one of the major cases challenging the validity of President Trump's tariff actions under IEEPA. This case is currently on appeal following a decision by the Court of International Trade (CIT) to enjoin the tariff actions. The government quickly appealed the CIT's decision and requested a stay to halt the enjoinment of the tariffs while the appeal is pending. The Court of Appeals is expected to issue a decision in this case in the coming weeks which is likely to be followed by an appeal and eventual escalation to the U.S. Supreme Court. 7/31/25 White House Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border Economic Policy/Tariffs President Trump issued an executive order increasing duties on Canadian-origin imports initially imposed under Executive Order 14193 of February 1, 2025, to address the declared national emergency related to fentanyl trafficking and other criminal activity along the U.S.-Canadian border. The order raises the tariff rate for most Canadian-origin products from 25% to 35%, while specified Canadian-origin energy products remain subject to a 10% tariff rate. The order cites several reasons for the tariff increase including Canada's failure to cooperate with efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl across the northern border, it's failure to adequately devote resources to address drug trafficking and other criminal activity, and Canada's implementation of retaliatory measures against the U.S. following the President's tariff actions. Any goods transshipped to evade the application of duties under this order will be subject to a 40% tariff rate in addition to other applicable duties, fines, or penalties. The increased tariff rates under this order will go into effect on August 1, 2025. For more information, see the White House Fact Sheet on this topic here.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.