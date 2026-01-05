- with readers working within the Automotive industries
Today, December 15th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping and Countervailing Duties Investigation on certain pork primal cuts from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.
Petitioners
Alimentos Kowi, S.A. de C.V., Alimentos Soles, S.A. de C.V., Comercializadora Porcícola Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Proteína Animal, S.A. de C.V., and Sonora Agropecuaria, S.A. de C.V.
Investigated Product
Certain pork primal cuts: picnic shoulder and pork leg, with or without bone, fresh, chilled, or frozen. These products refer to two of the so-called primal cuts, which consist of parts of the pork carcass, specifically the hind and front legs. The product may be presented whole or in pieces. Portioned cuts, which are convenient for the end consumer and are individual pieces, are not considered
Mexican Tariff Item
Tariffs: 0203.12.01, 0203.19.99, 0203.22.01, and 0203.29.99 of the Mexican HTS.
Period of Investigation
January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.
Period of Analysis (Injury)
January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.
Deadline to Participate
The last day to submit the questionnaires is February 10th, 2026 (to be confirmed), although an extension may be requested.
ANTIDUMPING
Normal Value Determination
The Ministry decided to use the constructed normal value methodology to calculate the normal value.
COUNTERVAILING
Subsidies under investigation
Federal subsidies to packing companies:
- Food Purchase and Distribution Program, FPDP
- Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, MPPEP
- Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, MPILP
- Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, FSCGLP
- Local Meat Capacity Grant Program, Local MCap
- Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant, MPIRG
- Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program, IAG
Federal subsidies to pig farmers
- Market Facilitation Program, MFP
- Pandemic Assistance Program for Producers
- Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program, SMHPP
- Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, CFAP
- Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program, PLIP
- Livestock Indemnity Program, LIP
- Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, RAPP
- Livestock Gross Margin Insurance Plan for Swine, LGM-Swine
- Livestock Risk Protection Insurance Plan for Swine, LRP-Swine
Federal subsidies to pork feed producers
- Market Facilitation Program, MFP
- Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, CFAP
- Marketing Assistance Loans, MALs
- Loan Deficiency Payments, LDPs
- Price Loss Coverage, PLC
- Agriculture Risk Coverage, ARC
- Federal Crop Insurance Program, FCIP
Local subsidies
- There are also local subsidies in Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana to packing companies, pig farmers, and pork feed producers
List of Producers and Exporters
The exporters listed in the investigation are:
|
JBS USA Food Company Holdings
No. 1770 Promontory Circle
Weld County, Zip Code 80634, Greeley, Colorado, U.S.
|
National Beef Packing Co.
No. 12200 N Ambassador Drive
Zip Code 64163, Kansas City,
Missouri, U.S.
|
Smithfield Foods Inc. / WH Group
No. 15855 NC-87
Bladen County, Zip Code 28392, North Carolina, U.S.
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
No. 2200 W Don Tyson Parkway Springdale, Springdale, Zip Code 72762, Arkansas, U.S.
|
Cargill Inc.
