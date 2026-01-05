Today, December 15th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping and Countervailing Duties Investigation on certain pork primal cuts from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioners

Alimentos Kowi, S.A. de C.V., Alimentos Soles, S.A. de C.V., Comercializadora Porcícola Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Proteína Animal, S.A. de C.V., and Sonora Agropecuaria, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Certain pork primal cuts: picnic shoulder and pork leg, with or without bone, fresh, chilled, or frozen. These products refer to two of the so-called primal cuts, which consist of parts of the pork carcass, specifically the hind and front legs. The product may be presented whole or in pieces. Portioned cuts, which are convenient for the end consumer and are individual pieces, are not considered

Mexican Tariff Item

Tariffs: 0203.12.01, 0203.19.99, 0203.22.01, and 0203.29.99 of the Mexican HTS.

Period of Investigation

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The last day to submit the questionnaires is February 10th, 2026 (to be confirmed), although an extension may be requested.

ANTIDUMPING

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry decided to use the constructed normal value methodology to calculate the normal value.

COUNTERVAILING

Subsidies under investigation

Federal subsidies to packing companies:

Food Purchase and Distribution Program, FPDP

Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, MPPEP

Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, MPILP

Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, FSCGLP

Local Meat Capacity Grant Program, Local MCap

Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant, MPIRG

Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program, IAG

Federal subsidies to pig farmers

Market Facilitation Program, MFP

Pandemic Assistance Program for Producers

Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program, SMHPP

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, CFAP

Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program, PLIP

Livestock Indemnity Program, LIP

Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, RAPP

Livestock Gross Margin Insurance Plan for Swine, LGM-Swine

Livestock Risk Protection Insurance Plan for Swine, LRP-Swine

Federal subsidies to pork feed producers

Market Facilitation Program, MFP

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, CFAP

Marketing Assistance Loans, MALs

Loan Deficiency Payments, LDPs

Price Loss Coverage, PLC

Agriculture Risk Coverage, ARC

Federal Crop Insurance Program, FCIP

Local subsidies

There are also local subsidies in Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana to packing companies, pig farmers, and pork feed producers

List of Producers and Exporters

The exporters listed in the investigation are:

JBS USA Food Company Holdings No. 1770 Promontory Circle Weld County, Zip Code 80634, Greeley, Colorado, U.S. National Beef Packing Co. No. 12200 N Ambassador Drive Zip Code 64163, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Smithfield Foods Inc. / WH Group No. 15855 NC-87 Bladen County, Zip Code 28392, North Carolina, U.S. Tyson Foods, Inc. No. 2200 W Don Tyson Parkway Springdale, Springdale, Zip Code 72762, Arkansas, U.S. Cargill Inc.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.