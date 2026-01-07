The New Rules Of The Road: Top Global Risks For Businesses In 2026

In 2026, with global trade and geopolitical norms no longer the organizing force they once were, complexity will be the watchword for businesses...

Overview

In 2026, with global trade and geopolitical norms no longer the organizing force they once were, complexity will be the watchword for businesses operating in an unprecedentedly fragmented global business environment.

Western businesses should expect significant change in the coming year: the unipolar moment now decisively dead and gone. The coming year will present continued great power tensions as the US, China and Europe seek rebalancing of power and influence, opening access in some regions while creating barriers in others. The US will work even harder to leverage its political, economic and military power to re-make the global system to its advantage. Other countries will move from reaction to taking more proactive measures to protect their national interests and economic competitiveness. As the US retreats from longstanding trade relations and adopts more protectionist policies, global trade will fragment into new blocs to mitigate the adverse impacts of US-led tariffs, sanctions and other trade barriers, a shift that could displace the US from its traditional position of global trade leadership.

Disruptive technology will bring new opportunities with AI applications in defense, manufacturing, healthcare and education, as well as intensify geopolitical competition for leadership in the technology of the future. AI is expected to reshape the labor market by automating certain roles to the point of redundancy, while simultaneously creating demand for new skill sets that many workers currently lack, leading to both job displacement and talent shortages.

While the adverse impacts of climate change will be felt worldwide, developing countries are likely to be less resilient, facing escalating humanitarian costs and supply chain disruptions, even as global consensus on climate action continues to erode.

Below are Steptoe's Risk Outlook top risks for 2026, which forecast another year of a high rate of change and uncertainty impacting global politics, trade, human security and resiliency.

Geopolitical Risks

US-China relations will remain adversarial but stable, while multi-aligned countries grow in power. Washington and Beijing's intense competition is embedded in both countries' political, economic, and security systems, making sustained rivalry the baseline. Yet, both sides are set to pursue greater stability into 2026 despite these deep-seated differences, with tariff truces, dialogues, and limited cooperation continuing, reflecting domestic pressures and recognition of economic entanglement rather than a structural shift in the relationship. While flashpoints such as Taiwan will be carefully managed to avoid escalation, the possibility of sudden disruptions remains. Like-minded middle powers, like India or Brazil, are set to strengthen regional and issue-based partnerships to preserve strategic autonomy, resulting in a looser, more fragmented international order that buffers against great power competition. On the upside, this could push blocs—such as ASEAN—to resolve longstanding internal divisions and address shared challenges collectively, including climate change and security threats.*

Economic Competition

Global economic fragmentation will persist as geopolitical considerations increasingly outweigh conventional economic logic. The Trump administration's sweeping reciprocal and sectoral tariffs—combined with accelerated US efforts to revitalize domestic industries and shield critical economic vulnerabilities—triggered major shocks to the global trade landscape, with trade negotiations and agreements dominating headlines. While many economies and businesses demonstrated resilience to these shocks, predictability in the trade environment remains low as legal rulings and implementation uncertainty persist. Governments are likely to prioritize strategic autonomy in response to heightened geopolitical risk and the accelerated economic decoupling between the US and China. This will mean deeper protectionist measures, a willingness to incur higher short-term costs to insulate strategic sectors from weaponized trade dependencies, and expanded trade agreements with alternative partners. These choices could reinforce regionalization and interest-based coalitions—bolstering resilience demonstrated, fostering new innovation hubs, and driving renewed efforts to conduct transactions in regional or alternative currencies. Together, these trends would cement more structurally fragmented, geopolitically driven economic patterns into long-term planning.

Disruptive Tech

The scramble for AI could shape geopolitical advantages for decades, but the US lacks a strategy . In 2025, the US prioritized technological dominance, loosening export controls on some advanced AI hardware, like Nvidia's H200 chip, and declaring war on state-level AI regulations. On the other hand, the US also prioritized economic security to guard its current technological edge, cementing the “Pax Silica” initiative to insulate the AI value chain among allies and away from China. These two goals are not complementary, sending confusing policy signals. Meanwhile, the EU and China are supporting their tech sectors to close the gap with the US.

Extreme Weather

Rising climate costs will hit lower-income countries the hardest. The past year saw historic weather disasters around the globe: European heatwaves over the summer caused up to 16,500 heat-related deaths. Record flooding in Pakistan killed some 1,000 and displaced at least two million, causing at least $15 billion in damages (and the same in economic losses). The US saw 14 billion-dollar disasters in the first half of the year alone. Accelerating climate change will intensify the pace and scale of these disasters, with lower-income countries struggling the most to prepare and recover. Meanwhile, the global community will struggle to respond—last year, the consensus around climate change was deteriorating. This year, it is functionally gone. With declining global political willpower to respond to disasters in lower-income countries, weather disasters in 2026 will cause significant and compounding damage, raising humanitarian costs and economic disruptions, with cascading effects.

