7 January 2026

Trump Administration Delays Section 232 Tariff Increases On Furniture And Cabinets

On December 31, President Trump signed a Proclamation delaying scheduled Section 232 tariff increases on imports of upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for one year.
The move follows a September announcement of Section 232 tariffs of certain wood imports, which included 25% duties on upholstered furniture, cabinets, and vanities. Under the original framework, the rate was set to increase to 30% for upholstered furniture and 50% for cabinets and vanities on January 1, 2026, unless countries had reached individual trade agreements with the United States. Under the December 31 proclamation, however, the 25% duties will remain in place for a least another year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

