A Rupture In The World Order, The End Of A Pleasant Fiction, And The Beginning Of A Harsh Reality (Podcast)

In this episode of Five Questions, Five Answers, we asked Automotive News Toronto Bureau Chief David Kennedy for his perspective on where the prime minister is taking Canada's trade policy and what the bilateral accord could mean for North America.

Takeaways

Annual imports of up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles under the Canada-China accord.

A 50% increase in Canadian exports to China by 2030.

The increasing importance of compliance with evolving import regulations.

The establishment of cross-functional market-access committees within companies.

