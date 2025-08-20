TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Department of Commerce Adds More HTS Codes to Section 232 Steel and Aluminum Tariff Lists via Notice DATE August 15, 2025 AGENCY U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) EFFECTIVE DATE August 18, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time BACKGROUND On February 10, 2025, the Trump Administration issued the Aluminum Presidential Proclamation adjusting imports of aluminum into the United States (Proclamation 10895) (90 FR 9807) and the Steel Presidential Proclamation adjusting imports of steel into the United States (Proclamation 10896) (90 FR 9817), placing 25% duties on specified items, effective March 12, 2025.



On June 3, 2025, the tariff rate for steel and aluminum articles and their derivative items was increased to 50%.



Among other actions, the initial Proclamations directed and authorized the Department of Commerce to publish modifications to the HTSUS in the Federal Register, and required the establishment of a process for including additional derivative aluminum and steel articles within the scope of the ad valorem duties. The first of these processes took place in May 2025. DETAILS This Notice implements the Department of Commerce's decisions and revisions to Annex I to add additional steel and aluminum derivative products. BIS added 407 individual Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) codes to the list of products that are considered as steel or aluminum derivative products and subject to 50% tariff on the article's metal content. See below for list.

"The applicable duty rate imposed by the steel and aluminum tariffs (currently 50%) will apply only to the steel or aluminum content of products imported with these newly added codes.

"Non-steel and non-aluminum content will continue to be exempt, but will remain subject to the reciprocal country tariff rates and other applicable tariffs.



The duties apply unless the derivative iron or steel product was processed in another country from steel articles that were melted and poured in the United States. BIS declined to include 60 codes (that had been requested for addition) as steel and aluminum derivative products.



Note: There is no "in transit" exception to these list additions. The duties will apply to such goods entered on or after the Effective Date.



Conforming changes were made to U.S. Notes 2, 16, and 19 to implement the list changes. Other applicable exceptions will continue to apply as they did before this notice. BASIS Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended, 19 U.S.C. 1862 (Section 232) HTS/

PRODUCTS HTS codes noted in the product Annex to the Notice. The full list of codes is located in Subdivisions (m), (n), (t), and (u) to Chapter 99 U.S. Note 16 and Subdivisions (j), (k), (r), and (s) to Chapter 99 U.S. Note 19. COUNTRY All CITE Federal Register Public Inspection Notice (includes product Annex): https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-15819.pdf



Memoranda detailing the individual product decisions may be viewed at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/BIS-2025-0023/document.

STEEL & IRON ADDITIONS:

9903.81.90 & 9903.81.97(UK/note(t)): amending subdivision (m) to note 16, by inserting the following into the list HTSUS provisions in numerical order: 7216.91.0010; 7302.90.9000; 7307.19.30; 7307.19.90;

9903.81.91 & 9903.81.98 (UK/note(u)): amending subdivision (n) to note 16, by inserting the following to the end of the first paragraph after "9403.99.9020":

9903.81.91 9903.81.98 (UK/note(u)): and by inserting (3) all imported derivative iron or steel products that are classified in the following provisions of the HTSUS, including products admitted into a U.S. foreign trade zone under ''privileged foreign status'' as defined by 19 CFR 146.41, prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 18, 2025, unless the derivative iron or steel product was processed in another country from steel articles that were melted and poured in the United States: 0402.99.68; 0402.99.70; 0402.99.90; 2106.90.9998; 2710.19.3050; 2711.12.0020; 2804.29.0010; 2804.40.0000; 2901.22.0000; 2903.42.1000; 2903.43.10; 2903.44.10; 2903.45.10; 2903.49.00; 2903.51.10; 2903.59.90; 2903.71.0100; 3004.90.9244; 3208.10.00; 3208.20.00; 3208.90.00; 3209.10.00; 3209.90.00; 3213.90.00; 3214.10.00; 3303.00.10; 3303.00.20; 3303.00.30; 3304.30.00; 3304.99.50; 3305.10.00; 3305.30.00; 3305.90.00; 3306.90.00; 3307.10.10; 3307.10.20; 3307.20.00; 3307.49.00; 3307.90.00; 3401.30.10; 3401.30.50; 3402.31.90; 3402.49.90; 3402.50.11; 3402.50.51; 3402.90.10; 3402.90.30; 3402.90.50; 3403.19.10; 3403.19.50; 3403.99.00; 3405.10.00; 3405.20.00; 3405.40.00; 3405.90.00; 3506.10.50; 3506.91.10; 3506.91.50; 3506.99.00; 3808.59.10; 3808.59.40; 3808.61.10; 3808.61.50; 3808.62.10; 3808.62.50; 3808.69.10; 3808.69.50; 3808.91.15; 3808.91.25; 3808.91.30; 3808.91.50; 3808.94.10; 3808.94.50; 3809.91.00; 3810.10.00; 3811.19.00; 3811.21.00; 3814.00.10; 3814.00.20; 3814.00.50; 3820.00.00; 3824.99.9397; 3827.61.0000; 3827.62.0000; 3827.63.0000; 3827.64.0000; 3827.65.0000; 3925.20.00; 3926.90.10; 7614.10.10; 8202.39.0040; 8203.40.60; 8205.59.55; 8205.70.00; 8207.20.0070; 8207.30.6062; 8207.30.6095; 8211.10.00; 8211.91.10; 8211.91.20; 8211.91.25; 8211.91.30; 8211.91.40; 8211.91.50; 8211.91.80; 8211.92.20; 8211.92.40; 8211.92.60; 8211.92.90; 8211.93.00; 8211.94.10; 8211.94.50; 8211.95.10; 8211.95.50; 8211.95.90; 8215.10.00; 8215.20.00; 8215.91.30; 8215.91.60; 8215.91.90; 8215.99.01; 8215.99.05; 8215.99.10; 8215.99.15; 8215.99.20; 8215.99.22; 8215.99.24; 8215.99.26; 8215.99.30; 8215.99.35; 8215.99.40; 8215.99.45; 8215.99.50; 8302.10.60; 8302.41.30; 8302.41.60; 8302.42.30; 8302.49.60; 8305.20.00; 8307.10.60; 8401.40.0000; 8403.10.00; 8406.90.4000; 8407.21.00; 8407.90.10; 8407.90.90; 8408.20.10; 8408.20.90; 8409.91.50; 8409.91.92; 8409.91.99; 8409.99.91; 8409.99.92; 8409.99.99; 8410.90.0000; 8411.81.80; 8412.21.00; 8412.29.80; 8412.90.9070; 8412.90.9075; 8413.81.00; 8413.91.9055; 8413.91.9060; 8413.91.9096; 8414.30.40; 8414.80.16; 8414.90.30; 8414.90.41; 8415.10.30; 8415.10.60; 8415.10.90; 8415.81.01; 8415.82.01; 8415.83.00; 8415.90.40; 8415.90.80; 8417.90.0000; 8418.21.00; 8418.29.20; 8418.99.40; 8419.81.50; 8421.29.00; 8424.10.0000; 8424.89.90; 8425.42.00; 8426.20.00; 8426.99.00; 8427.10.40; 8427.10.80; 8427.20.40; 8427.20.80; 8427.90.00; 8428.32.00; 8428.33.00; 8428.39.00; 8428.60.00; 8428.70.00; 8428.90.03; 8429.11.00; 8429.19.00; 8429.20.00; 8429.30.00; 8429.40.00; 8429.51.10; 8429.51.50; 8429.52.10; 8429.52.50; 8429.59.10; 8429.59.50; 8431.20.00; 8431.39.00; 8431.41.00; 8431.43.40; 8431.43.80; 8433.11.00; 8433.20.00; 8433.51.00; 8433.59.00; 8433.90.10; 8433.90.50; 8443.16.0000; 8454.20.0010; 8454.20.0060; 8455.30.00; 8455.90.4000; 8455.90.8000; 8457.10.00; 8474.90.00; 8477.10.30; 8477.10.40; 8477.10.90; 8477.90.25; 8477.90.8601; 8479.89.55; 8479.89.65; 8479.90.45; 8479.90.55; 8479.90.65; 8479.90.75; 8479.90.85; 8479.90.95; 8480.49.0010; 8480.71.8045; 8480.71.8060; 8480.79.9010; 8482.10.5004; 8482.10.5008; 8482.10.5012; 8482.10.5016; 8482.10.5024; 8482.10.5028; 8482.10.5032; 8482.10.5036; 8482.10.5052; 8482.10.5056; 8482.10.5060; 8482.10.5064; 8482.10.5068; 8482.20.0064; 8482.20.0067; 8482.20.0090; 8482.99.05; 8482.99.15; 8482.99.25; 8482.99.35; 8482.99.45; 8482.99.65; 8483.10.1010; 8483.10.1050; 8483.10.50; 8483.20.40; 8483.20.80; 8483.30.40; 8483.30.80; 8483.40.10; 8483.40.5020; 8483.40.90; 8483.50.60; 8483.50.90; 8483.60.40; 8483.60.80; 8483.90.20; 8483.90.30; 8483.90.50; 8483.90.70; 8483.90.80; 8501.53.40; 8501.53.60; 8501.53.80; 8501.64.0110; 8502.31.0000; 8503.00.35; 8503.00.45; 8503.00.65; 8503.00.75; 8503.00.90; 8503.00.95; 8504.23.00; 8504.33.00; 8504.90.9634; 8504.90.9638; 8504.90.9642; 8514.20.40; 8514.20.60; 8516.29.00; 8516.60.60; 8601.10.00; 8601.20.00; 8602.10.00; 8602.90.00; 8603.10.00; 8603.90.00; 8604.00.00; 8605.00.00; 8607.11.00; 8607.19.0300; 8607.19.06; 8607.19.12; 8607.19.15; 8607.19.90; 8607.21.50; 8607.30.1010; 8607.30.1050; 8607.30.1090; 8607.30.50; 8607.91.00; 8607.99.50; 8609.00.00; 8701.10.01; 8701.21.0080; 8701.22.0080; 8701.23.0080; 8701.24.0080; 8701.29.0080; 8701.30.10; 8701.30.50; 8701.91.10; 8701.91.50; 8701.92.10; 8701.92.50; 8701.93.10; 8701.93.50; 8701.94.10; 8701.94.50; 8701.95.10; 8701.95.50; 8702.10.31; 8702.10.61; 8703.10.10; 8703.10.50; 8703.21.01; 8705.10.00; 8705.20.00; 8705.90.0010; 8705.90.0020; 8706.00.30; 8708.40.30; 8708.40.60; 8708.92.10; 8708.92.50; 8708.92.60; 8708.92.75; 8708.93.15; 8708.93.30; 8708.99.23; 8708.99.81; 8710.00.00; 8711.30.00; 8711.50.00; 8711.60.00; 8714.10.00; 8716.10.00; 8716.39.00; 8716.80.10; 8716.80.50; 8716.90.10; 8716.90.30; 9401.71.00; 9401.79.00; 9403.10.00; 9403.99.10; 9403.99.9010; 9403.99.9015; 9403.99.9040; 9403.99.9045; 9403.99.9051; 9403.99.9061; 9506.91.00";

ALUMINUM ADDITIONS:

9903.85.07 9903.85.14 (UK/note (r)): amending subdivision (j) to note 19, by inserting the following into the list HTSUS provisions in numerical order: 7612.10.0000; 7612.90.5000; 7613.00.0000; 7614.10.10;

9903.85.08 & 9903.85.15 (UK/note(s)): amending subdivision (k) to note 19, by inserting the following into the list of HTSUS provisions, in numerical order: "0402.99.68; 0402.99.70; 0402.99.90; 2106.90.9998; 2710.19.3050; 2903.43.10; 2903.45.10; 2903.49.00; 2903.51.10; 2903.59.90; 3004.90.9244; 3208.10.00; 3208.20.00; 3208.90.00; 3209.10.00; 3209.90.00; 3213.90.00; 3214.10.00; 3303.00.10; 3303.00.20; 3303.00.30; 3304.30.00; 3304.99.50; 3305.10.00; 3305.30.00; 3305.90.00; 3306.90.00; 3307.10.10; 3307.10.20; 3307.20.00; 3307.49.00; 3307.90.00; 3401.30.10; 3401.30.50; 3402.31.90; 3402.49.90; 3402.50.11; 3402.50.51; 3402.90.10; 3402.90.30; 3402.90.50; 3403.19.10; 3403.19.50; 3403.99.00; 3405.10.00; 3405.20.00; 3405.40.00; 3405.90.00; 3506.10.50; 3506.91.10; 3506.91.50; 3506.99.00; 3701.30.0000; 3808.59.10; 3808.59.40; 3808.61.10; 3808.61.50; 3808.62.10; 3808.62.50; 3808.69.10; 3808.69.50; 3808.91.15; 3808.91.25; 3808.91.30; 3808.91.50; 3808.94.10; 3808.94.50; 3809.91.00; 3810.10.00; 3811.19.00; 3811.21.00; 3814.00.10; 3814.00.20; 3814.00.50; 3820.00.00; 3824.99.9397; 7308.20.0035; 8307.90.6000; 8309.90.0020; 8309.90.0025; 8412.90.9070; 8412.90.9075; 8414.80.16; 8418.10.00; 8419.50.1000; 8424.89.90; 8443.16.0000; 8450.11.00; 8451.21.00; 8467.22.00; 8467.29.00; 8467.81.00; 8467.89.50; 8483.40.5020; 8483.90.5020; 8501.64.0110; 8502.20.00; 8502.31.0000; 8503.00.9546; 8503.00.9570; 8504.31.20; 8504.31.40; 8504.31.60; 8504.33.00; 8504.34.00; 8504.90.20; 8504.90.41; 8504.90.65; 8504.90.75; 8504.90.96; 8544.19.00; 8544.42.90; 8544.49.2000; 8544.49.9000; 8544.60.2000; 8544.60.6000; 8716.39.0040; 9401.79.00

