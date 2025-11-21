European Commission Revises Dual-Use List: Highlights From The 2025 Update

On November 15, 2025, the implementing regulation updating the EU's Dual-Use Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2021/821) came into force.

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

Article Insights

Vassilis Akritidis’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular: within International Law topic(s) Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular: within Insurance, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

On November 15, 2025, the implementing regulation updating the EU's Dual-Use Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2021/821) came into force. The update incorporates editorial refinements for greater clarity and coherence, introduces new entries, and further clarifies some existing ones.

These updates reflect the EU's efforts to harmonize its export controls with recent decisions and commitments under multilateral export control regimes, such as the Wassenaar Arrangement (WA), Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), Australia Group (AG) and Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). The update also further aligns the EU position with the United States, which has already implemented many of these developments.

The EU has amended and expanded export controls over critical and emerging technologies, in particular quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, biosecurity, and advanced materials.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of the changes and key industries affected:

Category 1: Special Materials and Related Equipment

1C002.c.1.a: Nickel alloys for gas turbine engines

Nickel alloys for gas turbine engines 1C002.c.2: Ultrasonic atomization

Ultrasonic atomization 1C513: High-entropy alloy or refractory metal powders

Industries affected: Aerospace, maritime, advanced materials manufacturing.

Category 2: Materials Processing

2B352.j: Peptide synthesizers

Peptide synthesizers 2B510: Metal alloyadditive manufacturing equipment

Metal alloyadditive manufacturing equipment 2E503: Corrosion-resistant coating systems technology

Industries affected: Pharma, biotech, defense, aerospace, automotive.



Category 3: Electronics

3A501.a.15: Cryogenic Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

Cryogenic Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) 3A501.a.16: Integrated circuits

Integrated circuits 3A501.b.13: Quantum-limited amplifiers (QLAs)

Quantum-limited amplifiers (QLAs) 3A502.i: User-configurable Field Programmable Logic Devices (FPLDs)

User-configurable Field Programmable Logic Devices (FPLDs) 3A504: Cryogenic cooling systems and components

Cryogenic cooling systems and components 3B501.a: Epitaxial growth (silicon or silicon-germanium) and Atomic Layer Epitaxy (ALE) equipment

Epitaxial growth (silicon or silicon-germanium) and Atomic Layer Epitaxy (ALE) equipment 3B501.f : Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment

: Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment 3B501.k: Dry etching equipment

Dry etching equipment 3B501.l: EUV masks and reticles

EUV masks and reticles 3B501.m: EUV lithography pellicles

EUV lithography pellicles 3B501.n: Deposition equipment

Deposition equipment 3B503: Specialized Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

Specialized Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM) 3B504 : Cryogenic wafer probing tools

: Cryogenic wafer probing tools 3C507and3C509: Epitaxial materials and certain silicon and germanium materials

Industries affected: Semiconductor manufacturing, defense, consumer electronics, information security.

Category 4: Computers

4A506: Quantum computers

Industries affected: Telecommunications, information security, finance, defense, advanced computing R&D.

In parallel, the UK laid the Export Control (Amendment) (No.2) Regulations 2025before Parliament on November 17, 2025 which are scheduled to come into force on December 16, 2025. The regulations will similarly update the UK's export control framework to align with international commitments and recent EU regulatory changes.

Crowell & Moring will continue to monitor developments related to EU, UK and U.S. export controls and potential impact to industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.