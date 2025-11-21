ARTICLE
21 November 2025

Friendship And Friction: Managing New Risks In U.S.-Canada Trade (Podcast)

In this week's episode of Never Tariffied, Wiley's Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin are joined by Jessica Horwitz, Toronto-based partner at Bennett Jones LLP, to unpack the impact of new tariffs on U.S.-Canada supply chains, why some businesses were caught off guard, and strategies for dealing with these new risks.
Together, they explore how companies are adapting through supply chain and customer diversification, smarter contracts, and risk-sharing strategies, while uncovering the silver lining: a push toward resilience and innovation in global trade. Will change continue to be the new normal for this decades-long trade partnership? Find out on the second installment of theNever Tariffiedmini-series.

