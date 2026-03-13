Trump Tariff Tracker – March 6, 2026

Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Executive Director – Trade Programs Directorate said in a filing made to the Court of International Trade (CIT) that CBP is developing an automatic system for tariff refunds following the Supreme Court's ruling striking down President Trump's sweeping IEEPA-based tariffs.

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Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Executive Director – Trade Programs Directorate said in a filing made to the Court of International Trade (CIT) that CBP is developing an automatic system for tariff refunds following the Supreme Court's ruling striking down President Trump's sweeping IEEPA-based tariffs. The proposed process will require an importer to file a declaration in the CBP ACE system that lists all entries on which the IEEPA duties were paid. The ACE system will automatically recalculate duties owed without the IEEPA tariffs. CBP will then verify the information, and the refunds will be processed "as soon as practicable." This new system for IEEPA tariff refunds will be operational in 45 days, according to the filing. The filing made today was in response to an order issued by the CIT on March 4, directing CBP to liquidate all unliquidated entries that were subject to tariffs imposed under IEEPA, and reliquidate such entries for which liquidation isn't final, "without regard to the IEEPA duties."

A new legal challenge has been brought at the CIT by 24 states against the tariffs imposed by President Trump pursuant to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The complaint filed by the states requests the CIT to stop the tariffs imposed by the President under Section 122. The complaint asserts that the President's use of Section 122 to impose the tariffs was outside the narrow scope of the law, which was only intended to address a "balance-of-payments deficit," not a "trade deficit" as announced by the President.

The U.S Trade Representative and Mexican Secretary of Economy announced the first round of bilateral discussions in preparation for the Joint Review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). Negotiators from both countries will begin a scoping discussion on the necessary measures "to ensure the benefits of the Agreement accrue primarily to the parties, including by reducing dependence on imports from outside the region, strengthening rules of origin, and enhancing the security of North American supply chains." The first round of meetings for the negotiators will take place the week of March 16 and will occur regularly thereafter as part of the Joint Review.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 6, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.