U.S. Producers File New Trade Case Against Imports Of Fresh Winter Strawberries From Mexico

This content is also available in Spanish – scroll down to view. | Este contenido también está disponible en Español – desplácese hacia abajo para verlo.

The Petition

The Strawberry Growers for Fair Trade ("Petitioner") has filed a new petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce ("DOC") and the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") seeking the imposition of antidumping ("AD") on imports into the United States of fresh winter strawberries thereof imported from Mexico.

Petitioner alleges that these imports are being dumped in the U.S. market by being sold for less than fair value and that these imports are injuring the domestic industry.

Scope of the Investigation

The following language describes the imported merchandise that Petitioners intend to cover in these investigations:

The merchandise covered by this investigation consists of all fresh and chilled winter strawberries ("winter strawberries") from Mexico harvested or entered during the period October 1 through March 31. Winter strawberries may be stemmed or de-stemmed, imported in bulk or loose form, or may be imported in individual containers packaged for retail sale.

The scope of this investigation includes all winter strawberries, whether or not organic, and irrespective of color, grade, shape, size, or packaging. Subject merchandise may be cleaned, coated, washed, waxed, inspected, subjected to metal detection, and/or vacuum cooled prior to importation.

Winter strawberries covered by this investigation are classified under the following subheadings of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS), according to the season of importation: 0810.10.4040 and 0810.10.4080. Although the HTSUS numbers are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of the investigation is dispositive.

Key Facts

Petitioner: Strawberry Growers for Fair Trade

Foreign Producers/Exporters and U.S. Importers: Please contact Clark Hill's international trade team for a listing of individual importers and exporters named in the petition.

AD margins: Petitioner alleged the following AD margin:

Mexico: 116.69 % ad valorem

The Investigation

The DOC and the ITC will conduct parallel investigations. The ITC will first determine if there is a reasonable indication of material injury or threat of injury to the U.S. industry. The DOC will then determine whether the subject imports are being dumped, and, if so, calculate the applicable AD duty margin.

If the DOC issues an affirmative preliminary determination, importers will be required to deposit the estimated AD duties on their imports as of the date that the DOC publishes its affirmative preliminary determination in the Federal Register. In this case, the DOC's preliminary determination is currently expected by June 29, 2026. Importers should be aware cash deposits may apply earlier if the DOC finds that there is a surge of imports after the petition was filed.

Next Steps

Given the strict statutory deadlines, governing AD investigations, U.S. importers and foreign producers are advised to prepare as soon as possible.

If this product is of interest to your business, please contact Clark Hill's international trade for additional details and strategic guidance. information.

A schedule of approximate key dates is attached below.

Productores Estadounidenses Presentan Nuevo Caso en Contra de las Importaciones de Fresas Frescas Provenientes de México

La Petición

La asociación Strawberry Growers for Fair Trade ("el Peticionario") presentó una solicitud de inicio de investigación antidumping ante el Departamento de Comercio de los Estados Unidos ("DOC" por sus siglas en inglés) y la Comisión de Comercio Internacional de los Estados Unidos ("ITC" por sus siglas en inglés) sobre las importaciones a los Estados Unidos de fresas frescas de temporada invernal provenientes de México.

El peticionario alega que dichas importaciones están siendo objeto de dumping en el mercado estadounidense, al venderse por debajo del valor justo, y que dichas importaciones dañan a la industria doméstica.

Alcance

El siguiente texto describe la mercancía importada que el peticionario propone incluir en esta investigación:

"La mercancía objeto de esta investigación consiste en todas las fresas frescas y refrigeradas de temporada invernal ("fresas de invierno") provenientes de México, cosechadas o importadas durante el período comprendido entre el 1 de octubre y el 31 de marzo. Las fresas de invierno pueden importarse con o sin tallo, a granel o sueltas, o bien en envases individuales para la venta al por menor.

El alcance de esta investigación incluye todas las fresas de invierno, sean o no orgánicas, independientemente de su color, grado, forma, tamaño o tipo de empaque. La mercancía sujeta a investigación puede ser limpiada, recubierta, lavada, encerada, inspeccionada, sometida a detección de metales y/o enfriada al vacío antes de su importación.

Las fresas de invierno cubiertas por esta investigación se clasifican en las siguientes subpartidas arancelarias de los Estados Unidos, según la temporada de importación: 0810.10.4040 y 0810.10.4080. Si bien las subpartidas arancelarias se proporcionan para fines de conveniencia y aduaneros, la descripción del alcance de la investigación es determinante.

Hechos Clave

Peticionario: Strawberry Growers for Fair Trade

Productores/Exportadores Extranjeros e Importadores Estadounidenses: Para obtener un listado de los importadores y exportadores individuales mencionados en la petición, favor de contactar al equipo de comercio internacional de Clark Hill.

Márgenes Antidumping Alegados: El Peticionario alegó los siguientes márgenes antidumping:

México: 116.69 % ad valorem

La Investigación

El DOC y la ITC llevarán a cabo investigaciones paralelas. En primer lugar, la ITC determinará si existe una indicación razonable de daño material o amenaza de daño a la industria estadounidense. Posteriormente, el DOC determinará si las importaciones sujetas a investigación están siendo objeto de dumping y, de ser así, calculará el margen aplicable.

Si el DOC emite una determinación preliminar afirmativa, los importadores estarán obligados a depositar los derechos antidumping estimados sobre sus importaciones a partir de la fecha en que el DOC publique dicha determinación preliminar afirmativa en el Federal Register. En este caso, actualmente se espera que la determinación preliminar del DOC se emita el 29 de junio de 2026. Los importadores deben tener en cuenta que los depósitos en efectivo podrían aplicarse antes si el DOC determina que hubo un aumento repentino de importaciones después de que se presentó la petición.

Próximos Pasos

Dado que las investigaciones antidumping están sujetas a estrictos plazos legales, se recomienda a los importadores estadounidenses y a los productores extranjeros que se preparen lo antes posible.

Si este producto es relevante para su empresa, favor de contactar al equipo de comercio internacional de Clark Hill para obtener información adicional y orientación estratégica.

