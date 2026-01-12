ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Congressional Kickoff (Podcast)

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
In this January edition of Advocacy and Policy, Kevin O'Neill is joined by Eugenia Pierson, Mark Epley, and Allison Jarus to break down the biggest legislative priorities...
United States International Law
Kevin O'Neill,Eugenia Pierson,Allison Jarus
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kevin O'Neill’s articles from Arnold & Porter are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

In this January edition of Advocacy and Policy, Kevin O'Neill is joined by Eugenia Pierson, Mark Epley, and Allison Jarus to break down the biggest legislative priorities as Congress kicks off the new year. From the high-stakes battle over ACA subsidies and health care affordability to the looming January 30th appropriations deadline, the team explores what's driving negotiations — and what could derail them.

Listen to more Advocacy and Policy here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kevin O'Neill
Kevin O'Neill
Photo of Eugenia Pierson
Eugenia Pierson
Photo of Mark Epley
Mark Epley
Photo of Allison Jarus
Allison Jarus
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More