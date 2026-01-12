Congressional Kickoff (Podcast)

In this January edition of Advocacy and Policy, Kevin O'Neill is joined by Eugenia Pierson, Mark Epley, and Allison Jarus to break down the biggest legislative priorities...

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

Article Insights

Kevin O'Neill’s articles from Arnold & Porter are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

self

In this January edition of Advocacy and Policy, Kevin O'Neill is joined by Eugenia Pierson, Mark Epley, and Allison Jarus to break down the biggest legislative priorities as Congress kicks off the new year. From the high-stakes battle over ACA subsidies and health care affordability to the looming January 30th appropriations deadline, the team explores what's driving negotiations — and what could derail them.

Listen to more Advocacy and Policy here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.