Altomare SA And Kallista Removed From OFAC's SDN List

On January 21, 2026, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the removal of Greek maritime company Altomare SA and its vessel, Kallista, from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons Lists (SDN List).

OFAC originally designated Altomare SA and Kallista in November 2025 as part of a counter terrorism sanctions action targeting Iran's "shadow fleet" and associated networks. OFAC alleged that Kallista had transported nearly four million barrels of Iranian oil on behalf of Sepehr Energy Jahan, a U.S.-sanctioned entity, between January and February 2025. Altomare SA publicly challenged OFAC's allegations and sought review of the designation.

While OFAC never publicly comments on the reason for a delisting, Altomare SA stated that the company was the victim of maritime identity theft. It asserted that a U.S.-sanctioned vessel (Limas) posed as Kallista while trading to Iran, using fake AIS tracking signals and forged documents. OFAC did not confirm whether this information was the reason for OFAC's decision to delist Altomare SA and Kallista.

This development underscores the increasing sophistication of sanctions evasion tactics, including spoofing and documentation fraud, particularly with respect to sanctioned vessels. Companies engaged in maritime trade should continue to closely monitor vessel activity (e.g., their AIS data, whether the timelines of their shipments make sense, whether the ports visited make sense), check for adverse information, and conduct due diligence screenings regularly. The delisting also highlights the value of prompt engagement and transparent communication with OFAC when parties believe they have been misidentified or otherwise designated based on inaccurate information.

Crowell & Moring will continue to monitor developments related to sanctions and their potential impact to industry.

