Trump Tariff Tracker -- September 25

This evening, President Trump announced on Truth Social a series of new tariffs that will be imposed on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture and cabinets.

For pharmaceuticals, President Trump said in a Truth Social posting that the U.S. will be imposing a 100% tariff on imported brand-name or patented pharmaceutical products starting October 1, unless a manufacturer of the subject pharmaceuticals commits to building or expanding manufacturing plants in the U.S. According to the President's post, "[t]here will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started." This new tariff announcement did not mention imposing tariffs on imported generic pharmaceuticals. Additionally, there was no reference to releasing a final report in the Section 232 investigation targeting pharmaceuticals.

Regarding heavy trucks, President Trump announced in a Truth Social post that "[i]n order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks made in other parts of the World." The posting did not address the details of the tariff, such as whether the 25% tariff would apply to all heavy-duty trucks or only those that do not comply with the USMCA. While these products have also been subject to a Section 232 investigation by the Commerce Department, there was no mention of a final report being released.

For certain furniture and cabinets, the President announced broad tariffs on various household products, stating that the U.S. "will be imposing a 50% Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30% Tariff on Upholstered Furniture." As with the posting on heavy trucks, there was no indication whether these new tariffs on furniture and cabinets would apply across the board or whether USMCA compliant goods from Mexico and Canada would be exempt. Similar to today's other announcements on products that have been subject to Section 232 investigations, there was no indication that a final report on the Section 232 investigation on lumber and derivative products (which includes wooden cabinets and furniture) would be forthcoming now that tariffs are being imposed.

With the announcement of these new tariffs related to their respective Section 232 investigations, President Trump appears to be bolstering his tariff policy with measures that would likely survive any actions that the Supreme Court may take on the IEEPA-based reciprocal and fentanyl-related tariffs later this year.

The Commerce Department has announced two new Section 232 investigations – one into imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices; and the second into imports of robotics and industrial machinery. For both investigations, interested persons may submit comments on the investigations to the Commerce Department by October 17, 2025.

As announced last week, the period for submitting written comments on the USMCA to the USTR remains open until November 3, 2025. USTR will also be holding a public hearing on the operation of the USMCA on November 17, 2025. Persons wishing to participate in the public hearing must submit a request to appear and a summary of testimony by November 3, 2025.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of September 25, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

