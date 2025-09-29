Trump Tariff Tracker -- September 25

This evening, President Trump announced on Truth Social a series of new tariffs that will be imposed on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture and cabinets.
For pharmaceuticals, President Trump said in a Truth Social posting that the U.S. will be imposing a 100% tariff on imported brand-name or patented pharmaceutical products starting October 1, unless a manufacturer of the subject pharmaceuticals commits to building or expanding manufacturing plants in the U.S. According to the President's post, "[t]here will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started." This new tariff announcement did not mention imposing tariffs on imported generic pharmaceuticals. Additionally, there was no reference to releasing a final report in the Section 232 investigation targeting pharmaceuticals.
Regarding heavy trucks, President Trump announced in a Truth Social post that "[i]n order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks made in other parts of the World." The posting did not address the details of the tariff, such as whether the 25% tariff would apply to all heavy-duty trucks or only those that do not comply with the USMCA. While these products have also been subject to a Section 232 investigation by the Commerce Department, there was no mention of a final report being released.
For certain furniture and cabinets, the President announced broad tariffs on various household products, stating that the U.S. "will be imposing a 50% Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30% Tariff on Upholstered Furniture." As with the posting on heavy trucks, there was no indication whether these new tariffs on furniture and cabinets would apply across the board or whether USMCA compliant goods from Mexico and Canada would be exempt. Similar to today's other announcements on products that have been subject to Section 232 investigations, there was no indication that a final report on the Section 232 investigation on lumber and derivative products (which includes wooden cabinets and furniture) would be forthcoming now that tariffs are being imposed.
With the announcement of these new tariffs related to their respective Section 232 investigations, President Trump appears to be bolstering his tariff policy with measures that would likely survive any actions that the Supreme Court may take on the IEEPA-based reciprocal and fentanyl-related tariffs later this year.
The Commerce Department has announced two new Section 232 investigations – one into imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices; and the second into imports of robotics and industrial machinery. For both investigations, interested persons may submit comments on the investigations to the Commerce Department by October 17, 2025.
As announced last week, the period for submitting written comments on the USMCA to the USTR remains open until November 3, 2025. USTR will also be holding a public hearing on the operation of the USMCA on November 17, 2025. Persons wishing to participate in the public hearing must submit a request to appear and a summary of testimony by November 3, 2025.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of September 25, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded.
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Revised 9/5/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
|Global
|Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products
|
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented 4/2/2025
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Brazil
|Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump.
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
