Trump Tariff Tracker -- September 18

The Supreme Court has announced that it will hold oral argument on the morning of November 5, 2025, in the combined challenges to the legality of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. If the Court upholds the lower court decisions and strikes down the IEEPA-based tariffs, the baseline and country-specific reciprocal tariffs as well as fentanyl-related tariffs would be eliminated. The Court's ruling would not likely impact those tariffs that have been based on Section 232 investigations at the Commerce Department or Section 301 investigations at the USTR.

The USTR has published its request for comments and notice of public hearing regarding the 2026 review of the USMCA by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The USTR is seeking public comments on the operation of the USMCA in advance of the joint review of the USMCA by the parties on July 1, 2026. The deadline for submission of written comments is November 3, 2025. USTR will also be holding a public hearing on the operation of the USMCA on November 17, 2025. Any persons wishing to participate in the public hearing must submit a request to appear and a summary of testimony by November 3, 2025.

While this joint review of the USMCA will not have an immediate impact on tariffs, the Trump Administration has indicated that it will take this opportunity to renegotiate those terms in the USMCA that may be seen as unfavorable to the U.S., such as tightening the rules of origin for preferential treatment of goods under the Agreement. If this were to happen, goods that currently qualify for USMCA preferential treatment might no longer qualify. For those goods that would otherwise be subject to Section 232 tariffs but for USMCA preferential treatment, a loss of USMCA preferential status would mean importers would need to start paying the Section 232 tariffs on imports of those goods from Canada and Mexico.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of September 18, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.