1 September 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- August 28

Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

The implementation of the reciprocal tariffs continues to have an impact on U.S. consumers. The "de minimis" exemption, which allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty-free...
Worldwide International Law
Matthew T. West

The implementation of the reciprocal tariffs continues to have an impact on U.S. consumers. The "de minimis" exemption, which allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty-free, is ending tomorrow, August 29. The exemption covered 1.36 billion packages worth $64.6 billion in 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Packages that previously entered the U.S. without needing to clear customs will now be subject to their originating country's reciprocal tariff rate or otherwise pay a flat surcharge. Packages from countries assigned with tariff rates of 15% or less will be charged an additional $80, countries with 16%–25% tariffs will face an extra $160 per package, and countries with tariffs over 25% will be assessed a $200 surcharge. 

As a result of the termination of the de minimis exemption, a number of countries are suspending postal shipments of packages to the U.S. This includes most recently Mexico, as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, U.K. and New Zealand.

As the legal challenges to President Trump's IEEPA-based tariffs move through the federal courts, opponents to the tariffs are already calling on the government to prepare for issuing refunds to importers. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) wrote in a letter to the USTR, Commerce Secretary, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair and U.S. Small Business Administrator that the administration must “immediately establish and publicize procedures for refunding tariffs paid by American businesses in the event the high court rejects the president's unlawful trade war.” Cases against the IEEPA-based tariffs are currently pending at the Federal Circuit and the DC Circuit appellate courts. The Supreme Court could take up these cases when it returns to session this fall.

On August 25, the Commerce Department published its notice of initiation for the Section 232 national security investigation into imports of wind turbines and their parts and components. Interested persons have until September 9, 2025 to file comments with the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025. 

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of August 28, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status

Global 

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50%  ad valorem

Certain goods excluded.

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Revised 7/31/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay 

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs 

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Global Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation 

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom. 

Implemented  4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global  All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented4/2/2025

Executive Order 
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash 

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP  Fed Reg Notice 

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Global  Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Comments due Sept. 9, 2025
Brazil Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending:  Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts. 

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments 
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global  100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump.
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
Global  100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social 
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.  Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration. 

