Trump Tariff Tracker -- August 28

The implementation of the reciprocal tariffs continues to have an impact on U.S. consumers. The "de minimis" exemption, which allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty-free, is ending tomorrow, August 29. The exemption covered 1.36 billion packages worth $64.6 billion in 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Packages that previously entered the U.S. without needing to clear customs will now be subject to their originating country's reciprocal tariff rate or otherwise pay a flat surcharge. Packages from countries assigned with tariff rates of 15% or less will be charged an additional $80, countries with 16%–25% tariffs will face an extra $160 per package, and countries with tariffs over 25% will be assessed a $200 surcharge.

As a result of the termination of the de minimis exemption, a number of countries are suspending postal shipments of packages to the U.S. This includes most recently Mexico, as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, U.K. and New Zealand.

As the legal challenges to President Trump's IEEPA-based tariffs move through the federal courts, opponents to the tariffs are already calling on the government to prepare for issuing refunds to importers. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) wrote in a letter to the USTR, Commerce Secretary, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair and U.S. Small Business Administrator that the administration must “immediately establish and publicize procedures for refunding tariffs paid by American businesses in the event the high court rejects the president's unlawful trade war.” Cases against the IEEPA-based tariffs are currently pending at the Federal Circuit and the DC Circuit appellate courts. The Supreme Court could take up these cases when it returns to session this fall.

On August 25, the Commerce Department published its notice of initiation for the Section 232 national security investigation into imports of wind turbines and their parts and components. Interested persons have until September 9, 2025 to file comments with the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of August 28, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

