14 October 2025

Partner Rachel Alpert Discusses Tariffs, Sanctions, And The Limits Of Emergency Power On National Security Law Today Podcast

United States International Law
Rachel K. Alpert
Partner Rachel Alpert was recently featured on the American Bar Association's National Security Law Today podcast, where she discussed how the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) has evolved, and why its use to justify tariffs is drawing scrutiny.

Listen Here

The episode traces the law's origins, examines the traditional role of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and analyzes a case heading to the Supreme Court that could reshape how tariffs are imposed during declared national emergencies.

As Co-Chair of Jenner & Block's National Security and Crisis Practice and former Chief Counsel at OFAC, Rachel guides multinational companies and institutions through the complex landscape of US sanctions, export controls, and national security regulations.

Rachel K. Alpert
