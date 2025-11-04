ARTICLE
4 November 2025

(BIS) Plans To Halt Enforcement Of The Recently Issued "Affiliates Rule"

BG
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC

Contributor

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC logo
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
Explore Firm Details
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced yesterday (October 30) that the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) plans to halt enforcement of the recently issued "Affiliates Rule."
United States International Law
Adrienne Braumiller
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adrienne Braumiller’s articles from Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)
  • in United States
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular:
  • within Technology, Energy and Natural Resources and Strategy topic(s)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced yesterday (October 30) that the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) plans to halt enforcement of the recently issued "Affiliates Rule." Released last month as an interim final rule, the measure expanded the reach of the Entity List, Military End User (MEU) List, and Section 744.8 restrictions to cover non-U.S. companies that are 50 percent or more owned—directly or indirectly, individually or collectively—by any party named on those lists.

Bessent stated that the rule's suspension will remain in place for one year as part of an agreement under which China will postpone its own export controls on rare earth elements. Nonetheless, because the Affiliates Rule became effective upon publication, its restrictions technically remain active until BIS issues a formal suspension notice in the Federal Register. Companies should continue to apply the rule for now and consider tightening ownership-screening and compliance procedures in anticipation that the Affiliates Rule could return in October 2026.

Braumiller Law Group PLLC will continue to monitor progress and provide updates as needed.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adrienne Braumiller
Adrienne Braumiller
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More