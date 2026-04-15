In-Person Event: US Export Controls Workshops In The UK – July 14-16, 2026

This hugely successful and highly praised event on US export controls regulations, which is jointly organized by the Export Group for Aerospace, Defence & Dual-Use (EGADD) and Squire Patton Boggs...

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This hugely successful and highly praised event on US export controls regulations, which is jointly organized by the Export Group for Aerospace, Defence & Dual-Use (EGADD) and Squire Patton Boggs, will be celebrating its 19th Anniversary when it takes place in July 2026.

For this year, the event will, once again, also be organized in close partnership with BAE Systems. As a major, multinational company, BAE Systems has considerable practical experience in dealing with the challenges arising from ITAR and EAR compliance.

With significant ongoing developments underway on a number of ways in which the US Government is seeking to reduce the adverse impact of US export controls (and especially ITAR) on efforts to have engagement with close allies, such as the UK and Australia, this event will represent an excellent opportunity to receive an informed update on what is happening and where US export controls may be further evolving. It is intended to feature senior representation by officials from the most relevant parts of the US Government, with whom delegates can network and engage in informal surroundings.

REGISTER HERE

TOPICS

Subjects to be covered over the three days include:

EAR and the 600-series

US License Exemptions and OGELs for ITAR exports and reexports

Update on release of EAR technology to consignee employees

The Defense Export Control and Compliance System (DECCS) and BIS SNAP-R

Update on DDTC licensing and agreements (TAAs, MLAs)

Commodity jurisdiction and ITAR and EAR contamination of UK products

Customs and enforcement: practices and actions against non-US organisations

Best practices for managing ITAR/EAR risks and strengthening compliance

Effective interaction with US suppliers, subsidiaries, parent companies and customers

Dual and third country nationals compliance under the EAR and ITAR

Access to the US aerospace, defence, security and intelligence markets—ITAR, EAR and other regulatory challenges

ITAR/EAR compliance for intangible transfers via servers, laptops, PDAs, etc.

Re-exports and re-transfers

FORMAT

Video examples, group working, panel sessions and exercises to give a better understanding of the ITAR and EAR, provided by a number of subject matter experts, including senior officials from the US Government.

BENEFITS

One-on-one discussions with senior US Government officials and experts

Opportunity to have all questions addressed by experts in the field

Opportunities to network with peers

Extensive conference binder and detailed handbook

Three webinars will be available before the course

Opportunity to attend an industry reception and dinner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.