2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll Released By DC Courts

A huge congratulations to our 15 International Trade attorneys who were named to the 2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll for providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services last year.

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A huge congratulations to our 15 International Trade attorneys who were named to the 2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll for providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services last year. Of this number, five individuals achieved High Honor distinction for providing 100 hours or more. This accomplishment underscores our continued commitment to providing access to legal representation to those who would otherwise go without.

Below is a list of the International Trade attorneys who qualified for both the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll:

Rachel Richman nee Bogin*

Zhiwei Chen

Kelsey Clinton

Riley Delfeld

Rachel Ferns*

Sibilla Grenon

Jeremy Iloulian

Pierce Lee*

Chandler Leonard

Aaron Marx*

Jasmine Masri

Nimrah Najeeb

Laurel Saito

Neda Shaheen*

Simeon Yerokun

*Denotes High Honors

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