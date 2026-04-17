EU Supply Chain Due Diligence: What It Really Means For Indian Exporters

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The European Union’s (EU’s) Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) entered into force on July 25, 2024, and member states must incorporate it into national law by July 26, 2026. While the directive regulates large EU companies and non‑EU firms that generate substantial revenue within the EU, its real impact cascades down value chains. Indian manufacturers and service providers supplying these entities will not face direct legal liability, but EU buyers will enforce compliance through contractual clauses, making due diligence a de facto market access condition.

Why CSDDD Reshapes Buyer‑Supplier Dynamics

EU firms must now identify, prevent, and mitigate human rights and environmental harms across their entire value chain, using a risk‑based approach. To satisfy this obligation, they will push contractual requirements onto Indian suppliers that go beyond traditional quality or delivery terms. Expect demands for full supply chain mapping, not just tier‑one vendors but also sub‑tiers where raw materials are sourced, along with evidence that labor and environmental controls are operating effectively. Buyers will also require accessible grievance mechanisms for workers and communities, documented procedures for investigating incidents, and proof of remediation when harm occurs. In effect, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) due diligence becomes a quasi‑forensic exercise: Indian exporters must be able to trace issues back to their origin, show how they were addressed, and demonstrate that similar risks are being managed proactively.

A Practical Framework for Indian Companies

Rather than building a parallel system that duplicates existing Indian ESG efforts, Indian firms can align CSDDD expectations with the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) and the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC). Here is a step‑by‑step approach leaders can adopt:

1. Risk‑Score Your Supplier Tiers

Classify your own suppliers into tiers based on risk exposure, not just financial or operational risk, but social and environmental factors. Use a simple scoring model (e.g., 1‑5) that incorporates indicators like migrant labor usage, waste discharge records, or proximity to ecologically sensitive zones. This mirrors the risk‑based approach mandated by CSDDD and focuses your due diligence effort where it matters most.

2. Deploy a Standardized Questionnaire

Create a single, verifiable questionnaire that captures the information EU buyers will likely ask for: supply chain maps, labor policies (wages, working hours, non‑discrimination), environmental permits, waste treatment details, and grievance mechanism details. Align the questionnaire with BRSR core key performance indicators (KPIs) where possible, such as energy use, water consumption, and gender parity, to avoid duplicate reporting. Store responses in a central repository that can be accessed by auditors or buyer representatives.

3. Set Clear Escalation Triggers

Define red‑flag thresholds that automatically trigger a deeper, forensic‑style review. Examples include repeated grievances about unpaid wages, evidence of effluent violations, or sub‑tier suppliers operating without required permits. When a trigger is hit, engage an independent third party to conduct a targeted audit or investigation, and document findings and corrective actions in a format that can be shared with EU partners.

4. Integrate Remediation Tracking

For any identified issue, maintain a remediation log that records the root cause, actions taken, timelines, and effectiveness checks. This transforms ad‑hoc fixes into a demonstrable due diligence process, exactly what CSDDD requires of EU firms and, by extension, their suppliers.

5. Leverage Existing Indian Disclosures

Map your BRSR/NGRBC data to the CSDDD‑relevant metrics. For instance, BRSR’s disclosures on employee welfare, community engagement, and energy efficiency can supply much of the social and environmental evidence EU buyers seek. Use this alignment to show buyers that you are not starting from scratch but building on a regulated baseline.

Implementing the Guide: A Leader’s Checklist

Start With Self‑Assessment: Run your own operations through the risk‑scoring questionnaire to identify gaps before pressing suppliers.

Run your own operations through the risk‑scoring questionnaire to identify gaps before pressing suppliers. Pilot With High‑Risk Suppliers: Apply the framework to your top 10%‑20% risk‑scored suppliers; refine the questionnaire and escalation rules based on feedback.

Apply the framework to your top 10%‑20% risk‑scored suppliers; refine the questionnaire and escalation rules based on feedback. Build Internal Ownership: Assign a cross‑functional team, potentially including procurement, compliance, and ESG, to own the due diligence workflow; ensure board level awareness of risks and remediation status.

Assign a cross‑functional team, potentially including procurement, compliance, and ESG, to own the due diligence workflow; ensure board level awareness of risks and remediation status. Communicate Transparently With Buyers: Share your framework summary (not full details) with EU partners to demonstrate proactive alignment; this can reduce the frequency of ad‑hoc audit requests.

Share your framework summary (not full details) with EU partners to demonstrate proactive alignment; this can reduce the frequency of ad‑hoc audit requests. Review Annually: Treat the framework as a living system, update scoring criteria, refresh questionnaire items, and incorporate lessons from any investigations.

Indian exporters that treat CSDDD‑driven demands as a catalyst to systematize social and environmental risk management will not only preserve market access but also build more resilient, transparent supply chains. The goal is not to satisfy a checkbox audit but to create evidence‑based practices that withstand scrutiny turning due diligence from a cost center into a competitive advantage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.