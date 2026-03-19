Torres Trade Trump Table

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary 3/11/2026 Federal Register Initiation of Section 301 Investigations: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors Tariffs The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) initiated investigations into whether the acts, policies, and practices of certain economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict U.S. commerce. The investigations are initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and focus on China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India. Interested parties may submit written comments and requests to appear for a public hearing from March 17, 2026, to April 15, 2026. Public hearings begin May 5, 2026, and the USTR specifically seeks comments on the challenged acts and practices, whether they are actionable under Section 301, the extent of harm to U.S. commerce, and what remedial action should be taken. Importantly, these Section 301 investigations may lead to additional tariffs imposed on products imported from the identified countries. 3/10/2026 U.S. Department of Justice Press Release: Department of Justice Releases First-Ever Corporate Enforcement Policy for All Criminal Cases DOJ The DOJ announced the publication of a new Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) that shall apply to all criminal matters. The department wide CEP is designed to promote greater consistency, predictability, and fairness in how prosecutors handle corporate misconduct. Similar to past DOJ policies, the CEP states that the DOJ will decline to prosecute companies where no aggravating factors are present and the company voluntarily discloses misconduct to the DOJ, fully cooperates with the DOJ's investigation, and timely and appropriately remediates the misconduct. Additionally, companies that do not qualify for a declination of prosecution because their good faith voluntary disclosure did not meet certain standards or certain aggravating factors are present may still receive certain benefits for their cooperation with the DOJ and remediation of misconduct. Such benefits may include the potential for a Non Prosecution Agreement (NPA), lesser sentencing, no requirement for an independent compliance monitor, and a 50% reduction in penalties.

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