ARTICLE
31 July 2026

Sanctioned Oil Tanker Boarded In Mediterranean

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The EU's Mediterranean naval taskforce IRINI has intensified its enforcement activities against sanctioned vessels, conducting multiple flag verification boardings of oil tankers operating in contested regulatory waters. Recent operations have focused on vessels with uncertain flag status and previous sanctions designations, raising questions about the effectiveness of current maritime compliance mechanisms.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

It is being reported that on 20 July, the EU’s Mediterranean naval taskforce IRINI boarded the Turkish-owned oil tanker, the South Star, in order to assess and investigate its flag status. Under a different name the vessel had been designated by both the EU and the UK in 2025.

The report states that there was uncertainty over the vessel’s flag status as between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

The vessel was allowed to proceed after the boarding and inspection.

The same reporting refers to IRINI’s published information which says that it had conducted three earlier flag verification boardings during the month of June.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More