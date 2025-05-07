Levy Receives 2025 Syracuse Law Honors Award

Richard Levy, senior member of Pryor Cashman's Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights, Litigation, Banking + Finance, and Investment Management Groups, has been named a 2025 Syracuse Law Honors Award recipient by Syracuse University College of Law. This recognition honors alumni who have demonstrated distinguished service to Syracuse Law, leadership in the legal profession, and a significant impact on the community.

A 1977 graduate of the law school, Rich has concentrated his practice in bankruptcy and creditors' right law for nearly 40 years. A leader in bankruptcy litigation, Rich played a key role in many high-profile matters, including the defense of customers faced with clawback actions resulting from the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Beyond his legal accomplishments, he has remained deeply involved with Syracuse Law as a longtime member of the Syracuse University Law Alumni Association and its board of directors, chair of its Law Honors Committee, and Distinguished Lecturer in Law in the Syracuse Law JDinteractive online degree program, mentoring generations of students and alumni through his teaching and service to the law school. .

Dean Terence Lau said of Rich:

"Rich's unwavering commitment to Syracuse University College of Law, from his exceptional career achievements to his tireless volunteerism and mentorship of our students, embodies the spirit of the Law Honors award. He is an inspiration to our entire community, demonstrating the profound impact a Syracuse Law graduate can have on his law school, the legal profession, and beyond"

At his 50th college reunion June 2024, Williams College similarly honored Rich with the Rogerson Cup, its highest award for alumni service, recognizing outstanding loyalty, achievement and service in the name Williams.

Read more about Rich's 2025 Syracuse Law Honors Award using the link below.

