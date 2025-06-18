Directors' Fiduciary Duties And Insolvency

Introduction

Managing a company that is undergoing financial or operational distress and either insolvent or on the cusp of insolvency is often uncharted territory for its directors and officers who are engaging in what they hope will be at most a once-in-acareer legal process. During these challenging times, the directors' and officers' actions should be guided by their fiduciary duties, which are intended to ensure responsible governance of the company. This chapter aims to summarise those fiduciary duties for directors and officers and provide them with a framework in which to operate during a company's operational and financial distress. Strict compliance with fiduciary duties should significantly minimise the risk that directors and officers get drawn into expensive and timeconsuming litigation or even become subject to personal liability. As set forth below, we summarise (i) the legal sources of fiduciary duties for directors, (ii) the nature of fiduciary duties of directors generally, (iii) to whom directors owe their fiduciary duties, (iv) fiduciary duties owed by directors during insolvency, and (v) practical considerations for directors of distressed companies.1

Legal Sources of Fiduciary Duties

Directors of companies undergoing distress are subject to overlapping fiduciary obligations arising out of the laws of the applicable jurisdiction in which the company is organised and, if subject to a bankruptcy proceeding, provisions of federal bankruptcy law. Though many of the obligations are similar or complementary, the obligations can vary (and in some cases can "shift") depending on a given company's circumstances.

State law (common law)

Delaware is the leading jurisdiction for incorporation of U.S. businesses. Consequently, discussions of directors' fiduciary duties are often anchored in discussions of Delaware corporate law, which has had a significant impact on U.S. corporate directors' fiduciary duties in the context of insolvent corporate entities. Despite its prominence, Delaware's General Corporation Law does not codify the fiduciary duties of Delaware directors. Instead, directors' fiduciary duties are primarily shaped by Delaware caselaw. Like Delaware, the laws in many other states on corporate fiduciary duties stem from state court rulings. Courts in these other states often look to Delaware common law in evaluating corporate disputes regarding the fiduciary duties of directors. Accordingly, this chapter will largely discuss directors' state law fiduciary duties in the context of Delaware law unless stated otherwise.

State law (statutes)

Several states have codified the fiduciary duties of directors in their statutes, including California, New York, Texas, Nevada, and Florida. All of these states' statutes were heavily influenced by principles articulated in Delaware's common law regarding fiduciary duties. However, a number of these states provide more explicit standards and considerations for directors. Other states have adopted greater protections for their directors, such as statutory exclusion from monetary liability and presumptions that the directors satisfy their duties, the latter of which have the effect of raising the burden of proof for parties alleging violations of fiduciary duties. Thus, when a director or officer is looking for advice on fiduciary duties it is critical to understand which state's laws govern. While the general fiduciary duty framework in many states is similar to that of Delaware, there may be important nuances depending on the jurisdiction.

In addition, in many states, non-corporate business entities, most commonly limited liability companies ("LLCs"), may have fiduciary duty laws that are different from those of corporations. Specifically, the Delaware Law of Limited Liability Companies expressly allows for the governing agreement creating an LLC to exempt their managers (the LLC-equivalent of directors) from most fiduciary duties to their members (the LLC-equivalent of shareholders). This feature may be a significant consideration for mangers of distressed LLCs, but may be of little distinction in the event the LLC is subject to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code due to the imposition of fiduciary duties under bankruptcy law.

Federal bankruptcy law

Directors of companies that are in bankruptcy are subject to fiduciary duties arising out of the Bankruptcy Code. Federal law on fiduciary duties has evolved through judicial decisions, shaping the responsibilities of directors in bankruptcy. Because federal law can pre-empt state law in the bankruptcy context, directors of corporations contemplating bankruptcy or that are in bankruptcy should seek legal counsel to navigate what is a complex legal landscape. Understanding the interplay between federal and state law is crucial for navigating fiduciary duties in bankruptcy.

Nature of Fiduciary Duties Generally

Regardless of origins, fiduciary duties for directors largely centre on two fundamental fiduciary duties: the "duty of care" (requiring informed decision-making); and the "duty of loyalty" (requiring acting in the best interests of the company).

Duty of care

Caselaw generally describes the duty of care as an obligation that directors inform themselves of all reasonably available material information prior to taking action. States that have codified the duty of care have adopted alternative formulations – for example, the New York Business and Corporate Law requires that directors act "in good faith and with that degree of care which an ordinarily prudent person in a like position would use under similar circumstances". NYBCL § 717(a).

Duty of loyalty

The second principal duty of corporate directors is the duty of loyalty. It requires the fiduciary to place the interests of the corporation above his or her personal interests. This duty is tested most when conflicts of interest and/or self-dealing arise. Other ways that the duty of loyalty may be breached is where the director has other interests that compete with the corporation, is beholden to another self-interested party, or uses corporate information received as a director inappropriately to advance their own interests.

Directors will likely be found to have satisfied the duty of loyalty if their actions are taken while disinterested – i.e., free from material financial gain or without benefit from the issue under consideration – and independent – i.e., they do not have a relationship with a party interested in the matter that could reasonably influence the director's decision.

A critical element of satisfying the duty of loyalty is appropriate disclosure. It is important that directors promptly disclose to the other board members any facts that could raise a question about their disinterestedness or independence. Additionally, if a corporate decision will require approval of corporate beneficiaries (i.e., shareholders) then directors must ensure that all material facts regarding the decision are disclosed in a non-misleading way.

The role of good faith

As a subspecies of the duty of loyalty, directors are required to act in good faith for the benefit of the corporation. A director may be found to have acted in bad faith if they deliberately, consciously, or intentionally fail to perform their duties, approve unlawful conduct, or harm the corporation. A breach of the good faith standard requires more than just negligence or even gross negligence.

The business judgement rule

Many states have adopted the "business judgement rule", which creates a rebuttable presumption that directors act in accordance with their fiduciary duties. The rule places the burden of proof in litigation on the party alleging a breach of fiduciary duties to rebut the presumption. The rule helps protect directors from liability for damages suffered by the corporation as a result of their decisions, so long as the decisions were made in good faith, with informed judgement, and in accordance with the director's duty of loyalty. Augmenting the business judgement rule, some states' laws allow corporations to exculpate their directors for breaches of the duty of care in certain circumstances. Consequently, informed decisions rendered by disinterested directors acting in good faith will often be given the benefit of the business judgement rule. Even decisions that appear wrong in hindsight are covered by the rule.

To Whom Are Fiduciary Duties Owed?

There is often confusion about to whom directors owe fiduciary duties. Do they act for the benefit of the company? Shareholders? Employees? Creditors? All of the foregoing? The answer can vary depending on the circumstances of the corporation and its place of incorporation.

Directors' duties are owed to the corporation

As a technical matter, corporate directors always owe fiduciary duties to the corporation itself. To the extent a director violates his or her fiduciary duties, the corporation may hold a cause of action against the director for such breach. If a director's breach of his or her fiduciary duties causes harm to the corporation and, by extension, its stakeholders (e.g., shareholders or creditors), then those stakeholders must bring any action against the director derivatively (i.e., in an exercise of the corporation's rights) if the corporation will not pursue the cause of action itself. Historically, courts grappled with the question of which stakeholders – shareholders or creditors – could assert derivative claims for breaches of fiduciary duties.

In some states, such as Delaware, directors may also owe fiduciary duties directly to shareholders for harms done directly to the shareholders, as opposed to a harm to the company as a whole. For example, a shareholder may bring a claim for breach of fiduciary duty directly where directors interfere with the shareholders' voting rights or approve a merger transaction that fails to obtain the best price available for the shares.

The rights of creditors upon insolvency

Caselaw in the last two decades has clarified the circumstances under which shareholders or creditors may seek standing to sue directors derivatively for breaches of their fiduciary duties owed to the corporation. When the corporation is "solvent", only shareholders are beneficiaries of the corporation's "residual interests" since creditors' rights against the corporation are limited to their claims (for example, unpaid wages, loans, or judgments), which may be asserted against the corporation and its assets. However, once the corporation becomes "insolvent", then its creditors also hold an interest in the residual value of the corporation. In that circumstance, creditors may also bring derivative claims for breaches of fiduciary duties. Even with that shift, however, under Delaware law, directors do not owe any fiduciary duties directly to creditors. Rather, directors owe their duties to the corporation, and in certain circumstances creditors may seek to pursue the corporation's rights derivatively.

Insolvency for these purposes is generally determined under one of two tests – the cash flow test and the balance sheet test. Under the "cash flow test", a company is considered insolvent if it is unable to pay its debts as they become due. The cash flow test focuses on the business's ability to generate sufficient cash from its continuing operations or dispositions of assets to pay its debts. The "balance sheet test" asks whether the company's liabilities exceed the reasonable market value of its assets. This is not an accounting test; rather, it considers the reasonable market value of the assets taking into account the realities of the business and financial environment. Additionally, contingent liabilities should be discounted based on the likelihood of future occurrence.

The relatively recent focus on the moment of insolvency as the time when creditors' rights expand has superseded caselaw that had suggested directors hold duties to creditors before the corporation became insolvent and while it was in the "zone of insolvency" or that directors could be liable for the "deepening insolvency" of a debtor. While these concepts have now been largely annulled by caselaw, it may not comfort directors of a distressed corporation. As courts have noted, whether a corporation is solvent or insolvent is not a brightline inquiry and often is determined in litigation only after the fact, with the benefit of hindsight. Additionally, fact patterns exist, finding potential liability when directors approve actions for their own benefit that harm the value of the company – potentially leading to its later insolvency. As explained further below, the true comfort directors should feel is that their essential fiduciary duties to the corporation do not change once the company has become insolvent.

The Bankruptcy Code imposes fiduciary duties

Upon the filing of a bankruptcy petition in the United States, the Bankruptcy Code creates a "bankruptcy estate" comprising all of the company's assets wherever located. Where a company has filed under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code seeking to reorganise its business, the company continues to operate the business as a debtor-in-possession (the "debtor") subject to the rights and duties of a bankruptcy trustee. In this capacity, the debtor has a fiduciary duty to protect and maximise the bankruptcy estate's value and operate the business for the benefit of all parties with an interest in the bankruptcy estate. The common formulation of this obligation is that the debtor has a fiduciary duty to "maximize the estate's value for all stakeholders". Directors are responsible for ensuring the debtor complies with these obligations and, accordingly, courts tend to describe directors as having these duties. Once in bankruptcy, the presiding Bankruptcy Court is responsible for supervising and approving a debtor's corporate transactions outside the ordinary course of business. The debtor's failure (and, by extension, the failure of its directors and officers) to satisfy these fiduciary duties can be grounds for denying approval of proposed transactions.

Fiduciary Duties Upon Insolvency

No special duties owed to creditors upon insolvency

While determining whether a distressed corporation is in fact insolvent may be difficult to do in the moment, directors can take heart in the fact that, as noted above, their duties do not change. Directors do not owe any special duties to creditors upon the corporation becoming insolvent; they continue to owe their duties to the corporation for the benefit of all residual claimants (i.e., shareholders and creditors). Thus, there is no obligation to liquidate or wind up an insolvent debtor and distribute its assets to creditors unless the directors make a business judgement that doing so is the best way to maximise the corporation's value. Nor will directors breach their fiduciary duties for the "deepening insolvency" of a business by continuing to operate the insolvent business if they believe that the business may achieve profitability. The directors may even pursue a risky investment strategy if they believe in good faith that it would maximise value for the corporation as a whole, even in circumstances when the corporation's creditors would bear the risk of failure of the strategy. Conversely, directors will not have breached their fiduciary duties in the event they make a good-faith, non-frivolous bankruptcy filing for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Creditors' rights often will differ depending on the type of creditor they are. However, directors generally do not owe specific fiduciary duties to any class of creditors. They will not be found to have breached their fiduciary duties if, in their business judgement, they choose to favour certain creditors over others of similar priority (so long as the creditors are not insiders (see below)). Once in bankruptcy, similarly situated creditors must generally be treated equally absent Bankruptcy Court approval.

One cautionary note should be added here. Directors and officers may be subject to liability if they allow a corporation to fail to satisfy its obligations to specific creditors under applicable law. One example is the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ("WARN") Act, which holds an employer liable for failing to provide adequate notice of mass layoffs or plant closings. Directors and officers may face liability for breach of fiduciary duties if they fail to ensure a company complies with its WARN Act obligations (or state law equivalents). Similarly, directors may face personal liability for corporate violations of certain federal or state laws outside of claims for breaches of fiduciary duties. For example, under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA") and state labour laws, directors may face personal liability for unpaid wages in certain circumstances. Accordingly, understanding a corporation's legal obligations to creditors – outside of directors' fiduciary duties – is an important consideration of which directors should be mindful when a corporation is distressed.

Transactions that are subject to heightened scrutiny

One issue that frequently arises in the context of a distressed corporation and of which directors should be particularly aware are transactions involving corporate insiders (i.e., senior officers, directors, and large shareholders of the corporation). Insolvency and a bankruptcy filing may have serious negative implications for management (who may be replaced) and the debtor's shareholders (who may fear losing their investment). These groups have strong incentives to take actions to protect their interests, potentially to the detriment of (or at the expense of) the already distressed business. On the other hand, they are also often highly knowledgeable of the company's affairs and invested in its success, making them logical counterparties for transactions that may help the corporation reorganise or avoid insolvency altogether. This dynamic can present challenges for directors (some of which may be members of management or have external relationships with shareholders) in light of their duty of loyalty.

Directors should take great care when contemplating transactions with corporate insiders. If the board confronts "actual conflicts of interest" among its members that preclude a board decision being made by a disinterested, independent board majority, then the decision may not be subject to the deferential "business judgement rule" and instead may be subject to a much more stringent "entire fairness" review under state law. Under the entire fairness standard, the burden shifts to the director to prove that the challenged transaction was the product of both "fair dealing" (i.e., the process surrounding the timing, disclosure, negotiation, and structuring of the transaction was fair to the corporation) and resulted in a "fair price" (i.e., the economic and financial terms of the transaction reflect arm's length negotiations).

Delaware has an additional standard of review called "enhanced scrutiny", which applies in circumstances when conflicts may exist. The most famous example is so-called "Revlon duties", which applies to certain merger transactions and requires directors to show they followed a reasonable process to obtain the best price reasonably available. Similarly, when directors approve certain defensive measures that could have an entrenching effect (e.g., poison pills), directors must demonstrate they reasonably perceived a threat to the corporation and the response was proportionate to that threat. Thus, unlike the business judgement rule, when enhanced scrutiny applies, there is no presumption that directors satisfy their duties, and directors must instead show the reasonableness of their actions.

Federal bankruptcy law requires a similar "heightened scrutiny" analysis when assessing transactions with "insiders" (as defined under the Bankruptcy Code – a non-exhaustive list of parties that includes, among others, affiliates, shareholders holding 20% or more of the debtors' stock, directors and officers, and other persons with decision-making authority over the debtor's operations). Under the "heightened scrutiny" test, the insider must demonstrate that both the process and price of the transaction not only appear fair but are fair and that relevant fiduciary duties were properly taken into consideration.

Focus on maximising value for all stakeholders

In light of the above, a few key principles follow. Directors should not engage in or condone self-dealing to the detriment of the corporation's creditors or for the exclusive benefit of shareholders. Directors should not approve any transfers of value from the corporation to a controlling shareholder, to its affiliates, or to their insiders, unless the transfer is approved by disinterested directors or would satisfy the "entire fairness" standard. Directors should not knowingly and purposely make decisions that they do not believe will maximise the corporation's value under the circumstances. Instead, directors seeking to comply with their fiduciary duties under both state and federal bankruptcy law will find that their principal focus should be to maximise the value of the business enterprise, which inures to the benefit of both the debtors' creditors and shareholders.

Practical Considerations for Directors of Distressed Companies

There are several practical steps that directors of insolvent corporations can take to comply with their fiduciary duties.

To ensure they satisfy their duty of care, directors should make a point to remain informed regarding the company's business and evaluate all pertinent and reasonably available information with an eye towards the potential risks and benefits to the corporation. They should obtain professional advice from legal and financial advisors with relevant expertise in restructuring and insolvency to ensure that they make fully informed decisions. When making decisions, directors should document the basis or reasoning to create a transparent record of their diligence and rationale.

To satisfy their duty of loyalty, directors should make a point to prioritise the interests of the corporation over any personal gains or the interests of specific stakeholders. This includes disclosing potential conflicts of interest and refraining from voting on transactions where they (or stakeholders with whom they have a close relationship) may have a personal interest. Directors should be vigilant and carefully assess potential insider issues to ensure the relevant standards are satisfied whenever these issues arise.

The use of independent or disinterested board members to evaluate proposed transactions can be an effective strategy to preserve the benefit of the business judgement rule should any apparent conflicts arise. For this reason, the board of a distressed company often creates a "special committee" of disinterested and independent directors, which may be tasked with evaluating specific corporate actions (for example, a new financing, a strategic sale of the business, or even the decision to file the company for bankruptcy) and making recommendations to the broader board, who would then vote on the action. The powers entrusted to such committees can vary depending on the circumstances and applicable law. In some cases, the special committee may be empowered to decide on the action itself or to have full negotiating power on behalf of the corporation in connection with a transaction involving potential conflicts of interest. A special committee may also be given the authority to hire its own independent legal and financial advisors. Regardless of the extent of their powers, any such committee should be composed of directors who are free from any personal or financial interests in the matters under consideration (and not beholden to anyone who has such interests) and they must be vested with real authority to recommend rejecting (or to reject themselves) a proposed transaction if they determine in good faith that the transaction is not in the corporation's interest.

Finally, directors must respect the corporate form and adhere to all corporate governance procedures, including holding regular meetings, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations. By following these best practices, corporate directors can demonstrate that they have fulfilled their fiduciary duties, thereby maximising the value of the enterprise and safeguarding the interests of the corporation and its shareholders.

Conclusion

Navigating a corporation's insolvency (or potential insolvency) can prove a trying experience for directors who are tasked with shepherding the company through its operational and financial difficulties. That said, adherence to fiduciary duties requires directors to make informed decisions that prioritise the corporation's interests over personal gain or the interests of specific stakeholders. Thus, so long as directors act in good faith for the benefit of the business enterprise, obtain professional advice, stay fully informed, and adhere to best practices, they should feel reasonably confident that they are satisfying their fiduciary duties under state law and the federal Bankruptcy Code. In doing so, they can effectively manage the challenges of any restructuring, minimise the risk of future litigation, and safeguard the interests of both shareholders and creditors.

Footnote

1. While this chapter focuses on the duties owed by directors, the fiduciary duties of corporate officers will in most cases be the same.

