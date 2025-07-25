ARTICLE
25 July 2025

Shape The Future Of Turnaround - TMA 2025 Survey

Inflation, interest rates, recession fears, these aren't just headlines; they're the forces shaping our industry. And now, it's your turn to weigh in.
Neil Hayward

The annual TMA Turnaround Survey is your chance to help define what's next for our sector, and provide a pulse on the challenges, opportunities, and game-changing trends that will shape the year ahead.

Here's what the survey dives into:

  • Big-Picture Predictions: Inflation, interest rates, and the recession outlook—what's on the horizon?
  • Industry Stress Test: What's keeping businesses up at night, and how are they fighting back?
  • Turnaround Trends: The evolving role of Turnaround Directors and the strategies driving success.
  • Insolvency Insights: What's next for Safe Harbour and special situations investment?
  • Future Focus: What does the turnaround system need to thrive in 2025 and beyond?

Share your expertise, shape the conversation, and influence the future of our industry. It's quick (just 5 minutes), confidential, and packed with purpose.

The future of turnaround starts here.

Take the Survey Now

