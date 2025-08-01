Wolfspeed's Bankruptcy: What's Ahead For The Chipmaker

Greenberg Glusker is a full-service law firm in Los Angeles, California with clients that span the globe. For 65 years, the firm has delivered first-tier legal services, rooted in understanding clients' intricate business needs and personal concerns. With tailored solutions driving outstanding results, we go beyond the practice of law; we become committed partners in our clients' success.

On June 30, 2025, Wolfspeed, Inc.— a key player in the semiconductor and power device manufacturing space — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While the semiconductor sector has generally seen growth, Wolfspeed's strategic filing aims to position the company for a leaner, more financially stable future. Below is a look at Wolfspeed's status, strategic options, and what could lie ahead.

The Bankruptcy Filing and Timeline

Wolfspeed, Inc. filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy case on June 30, 2025. On the same day, it also filed a Disclosure Statement and Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (“Plan”). Wolfspeed served the Disclosure Statement and Plan on its creditors on June 27, 2025, before it filed for bankruptcy. It gave them until August 22, 2025, to submit their voting ballots. It is expected that creditors will approve the Plan.

Wolfspeed has negotiated with secured creditors a strict timeline for advancing through the bankruptcy process and for confirming the Plan. It filed its two cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas. This court is known for the very quick processing of prepackaged Chapter 11 cases. Wolfspeed hopes to confirm its Plan within 75 days of the case filing, with the Plan going into effect (the “Effective Date”) and emergence from the bankruptcy case to occur about four months after the June 30, 2025, filing date.

Wolfspeed's Strategic Path and Preferred Options

Based on the proposed Plan, it appears that Wolfspeed and its secured creditors opted for a bankruptcy case as a tool to significantly reduce the company's secured debt load and annual interest expenses. Barring a change of heart by secured creditors who already committed to the Plan, or unforeseen changes in market conditions, the Plan will likely be confirmed and Wolfspeed will emerge from bankruptcy with a reduced debt load and the ability to borrow money on better terms.

Prospects for Recovery and Potential for Acquisition

A comeback by Wolfspeed is entirely possible. A reduced debt load will help Wolfspeed in the short term. It will allow it to borrow money under better terms, invest in further infrastructure, and to continue to modernize. A comeback by Wolfspeed will depend on many factors, including whether it receives anticipated funding from the CHIPS and Science Act (the “CHIPS Act”), which is unclear under the current administration, whether demand for Wolfspeed's products keeps up with its production capacity, and whether uncertain economic conditions stabilize, including impending tariff threats and political winds shifting away from alternative energy such as electric automobiles. It is always possible that a company with products that are strategic to the U.S. and world economies would be acquired. At present, there are no public reports of impending discussions of a purchase or merger, but this could always change in the future.

Factors Leading to Wolfspeed's Financial Troubles

Wolfspeed manufactures semiconductors, materials used in such products, and certain power devices. It does not appear to manufacture microchips, which may be more in demand than the products manufactured by Wolfspeed. According to its bankruptcy filings, Wolfspeed expanded quickly, building a few manufacturing facilities and incurring a large amount of debt which is not readily supported by its revenues. The new facilities did not ultimately generate the revenues needed to support the higher debt load. The bankruptcy represents an effort to reduce Wolfspeed's debt load and cash flows going forward, which will likely make Wolfspeed more competitive.

The Uncertain Impact on CHIPS Act Funding

The Trump administration had initially been less enthusiastic about the CHIPS Act than its predecessor, leading Wolfspeed and its creditors to conclude that the U.S. may not fund the entire $750 million that the Biden administration committed to fund in October 2024. If it decides to fund under the CHIPS Act, the bankruptcy may help Wolfspeed to secure the funding, as it will improve the company's balance sheet, reorganize its short and long term debts, and result in additional funding commitments from private lenders, which the U.S. will expect before agreeing to provide further funding.

