Pryor Cashman Represents Indenture Trustee In Wolfspeed Bankruptcy

Pryor Cashman was recently retained to represent CSC's wholly owned subsidiary, CSC Delaware Trust Company ("CSC"), as the Indenture Trustee of approximately $3.075 billion of Convertible Notes in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of Wolfspeed, Inc. and its affiliated debtor (collectively, "Wolfspeed").

Wolfspeed, a leading developer and manufacturer of wide-bandgap semiconductors, filed for bankruptcy on June 30, 2025, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Representing the Indenture Trustee is Partner Seth Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Counsel Andrew Richmond and Associate Jake Starr, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group.

