22 April 2025

Pryor Cashman Represents CSC In DocuData Solutions, L.C. Bankruptcy

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman has been retained as counsel to CSC's wholly owned subsidiary, CSC Delaware Trust Company ("CSC"), as indenture trustee to approximately $24 million in unsecured notes issued by affiliates...
Seth H. Lieberman,Patrick Sibley, and Andrew Richmond
Pryor Cashman has been retained as counsel to CSC's wholly owned subsidiary, CSC Delaware Trust Company ("CSC"), as indenture trustee to approximately $24 million in unsecured notes issued by affiliates of DocuData Solutions, L.C. ("DocuData"), in the DocuData bankruptcy case. DocuData, a highly integrated global services business, and certain of its affiliates, filed for bankruptcy on March 3, 2025 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Representing CSC are Partners Seth H. Lieberman and Patrick Sibley, Counsel Andrew S. Richmond and Associate Amanda M. Schaefer, members of Pryor Cashman's Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Creditors' Rights Group and Corporate Trust Practice.

Pryor Cashman's Corporate Trust Practice regularly represents indenture trustees and agents in notable bankruptcies, including Spirit Airlines, Inc., Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc., Diamond Sports Group, LLC, SVB Financial Group, Akumin Inc., ProSomnus, Inc., Dynata, LLC, and Mallinckrodt plc.

