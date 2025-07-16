Pryor Cashman Appointed Counsel To Indenture Trustee And Administrative Agent Of $1.26 Billion Of Funded Debt In At Home Group's Bankruptcy

Pryor Cashman has been retained as counsel to the indenture trustee and administrative agent in connection with approximately $1.26 billion of funded debt issued by At Home Group Inc. ("At Home") and its affiliates, consisting of approximately $683 million in secured notes and a $579 million secured term loan facility. At Home, an omnichannel home décor and furnishings retailer, and certain of its affiliates, filed for bankruptcy on June 16, 2025, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Representing the trustee and agent is Partner Seth H. Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Counsel Andrew S. Richmond and Associate Daniel I. Brenner, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Creditors' Rights Group and Corporate Trust Practice.

