ARTICLE
16 July 2025

Pryor Cashman Appointed Counsel To Indenture Trustee And Administrative Agent Of $1.26 Billion Of Funded Debt In At Home Group's Bankruptcy

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman has been retained as counsel to the indenture trustee and administrative agent in connection with approximately $1.26 billion of funded debt issued by At Home Group Inc.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Seth H. Lieberman,Patrick Sibley,Daniel I. Brenner
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1651702a.jpg

Pryor Cashman has been retained as counsel to the indenture trustee and administrative agent in connection with approximately $1.26 billion of funded debt issued by At Home Group Inc. ("At Home") and its affiliates, consisting of approximately $683 million in secured notes and a $579 million secured term loan facility. At Home, an omnichannel home décor and furnishings retailer, and certain of its affiliates, filed for bankruptcy on June 16, 2025, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Representing the trustee and agent is Partner Seth H. Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Counsel Andrew S. Richmond and Associate Daniel I. Brenner, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Creditors' Rights Group and Corporate Trust Practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Seth H. Lieberman
Seth H. Lieberman
Photo of Patrick Sibley
Patrick Sibley
Photo of Andrew Richmond
Andrew Richmond
Photo of Daniel I. Brenner
Daniel I. Brenner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More