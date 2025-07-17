ARTICLE
17 July 2025

Pryor Cashman Represents UMB Bank In Brazilian Airline Azul Bankruptcy

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Seth H. Lieberman,Patrick Sibley,Jake Starr
+1 Authors
Pryor Cashman was recently retained to represent UMB Bank, N.A., in its capacities as DIP Agent and Indenture Trustee for the secured notes, in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of Azul, S.A. ("Azul") and its affiliated debtors.

Azul, Brazil's leading airline by departures and cities served, and certain of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy on May 28, 2025 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Representing the UMB Bank is Partner Seth Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Partner Matthew Silverman and Associate Jake Starr, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group.

Authors
Photo of Seth H. Lieberman
Seth H. Lieberman
Photo of Patrick Sibley
Patrick Sibley
Photo of Matthew W. Silverman
Matthew W. Silverman
Photo of Jake Starr
Jake Starr
