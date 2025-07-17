Pryor Cashman Represents UMB Bank In Brazilian Airline Azul Bankruptcy

Pryor Cashman was recently retained to represent UMB Bank, N.A., in its capacities as DIP Agent and Indenture Trustee for the secured notes, in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of Azul, S.A. ("Azul") and its affiliated debtors.

Azul, Brazil's leading airline by departures and cities served, and certain of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy on May 28, 2025 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Representing the UMB Bank is Partner Seth Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Partner Matthew Silverman and Associate Jake Starr, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group.

