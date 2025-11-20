Pryor Cashman Represents Acquiom Agency Services LLC In Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Cases

Pryor Cashman has been retained to represent Acquiom Agency Services LLC ("Acquiom"), in its capacity as the DIP Agent for the Debtor-in-Possession Term Loan Credit Agreement, in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of Office Properties Income Trust ("OPI") and its affiliated debtors.

OPI is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases high-quality office and mixed-use properties across 29 states and the District of Columbia. OPI and certain of its affiliates filed for bankruptcy on October 30, 2025, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Representing Acquiom are Partner Seth H. Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner David W. Smith, Associates Arsala Kidwai and Melissa Brij-Raj, all of whom are members of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Counsel Andrew S. Richmond and Associate Amanda M. Schaefer, both of whom are members of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group.

