Pryor Cashman Represents Indenture Trustee In Rite Aid Bankruptcy

Pryor Cashman was recently retained to represent the Indenture Trustee of $377.0 million in Third Lien Notes in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of New Rite Aid, LLC ("Rite Aid") and its affiliated debtors.

Rite Aid, a leading full-service pharmacy and drugstore chain, along with certain subsidiaries, filed for bankruptcy on May 5, 2025, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Representing the Indenture Trustee is Partner Seth Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Partner Matthew Silverman and Associate Jake Starr, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group.

