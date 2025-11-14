Shifer Explores Challenges Of Higher-Education Insolvencies

Pryor Cashman Partner Joseph A. Shifer, a member of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Practice, co-authored an article for the November 2025 issue of ABI Journal, published by the American Bankruptcy Institute.

Article Insights

In "A Degree of Difficulty: Navigating Higher-Education Insolvencies," Joe examines the growing trend of distress and closures in the higher-education sector, particularly among small, tuition-dependent private nonprofit colleges and universities. The article provides a detailed analysis of the sector's unique challenges, including regulatory constraints, complex financial structures, and the critical role of federal funding.

Joe provides guidance to insolvency professionals guiding these institutions through restructuring and highlights the importance of early intervention and strategic communication with stakeholders to preserve the institution's legacy, reputation, and financial viability.

Read the full article using the PDF link above.

