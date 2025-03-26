ARTICLE
26 March 2025

Pryor Cashman Represented Indenture Trustee In Spirit Airlines Case

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman successfully represented the Indenture Trustee of $525.1 million in Convertible Notes in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Spirit Airlines, Inc. and its affiliated debtors.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Seth H. Lieberman,Patrick Sibley, and Matthew W. Silverman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman successfully represented the Indenture Trustee of $525.1 million in Convertible Notes in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Spirit Airlines, Inc. and its affiliated debtors.

Through the restructuring plan, which was confirmed on February 20, 2025, and became effective on March 12, 2025, $795 million of funded debt was equitized, while Spirit received a $350 million equity investment and issued $840 million in Secured Notes.

--

The Indenture Trustee was represented by Pryor Cashman Partner Seth Lieberman, Chair of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; Partner Patrick Sibley, Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice; and Partner Matthew Silverman and Law Clerk Jake Starr, both of whom are members of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization, and Creditors' Rights Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Seth H. Lieberman
Seth H. Lieberman
Photo of Patrick Sibley
Patrick Sibley
Photo of Matthew W. Silverman
Matthew W. Silverman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More