4 July 2025

Lieberman Named To Lawdragon's 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers

Seth H. Lieberman
Pryor Cashman Partner Seth Lieberman, Chair of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group and Co-Chair of the Corporate Trust Practice, has been named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

This annual guide recognizes the world's top attorneys for their exceptional experience in guiding companies through financial crises, complex restructurings, and high-stakes litigation. It honors those distinguished by their outstanding ability to navigate challenging negotiations and legal battles amid market disruptions and organizational distress.

Seth was selected for his extensive experience and proven success in representing clients in some of the most intricate bankruptcy and restructuring matters. His inclusion reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence and his reputation as a trusted advisor in high-pressure situations.

