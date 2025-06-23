Vegan Chain Planta Seeks Relief Through Reorganization

Greenberg Glusker is a full-service law firm in Los Angeles, California with clients that span the globe. For 65 years, the firm has delivered first-tier legal services, rooted in understanding clients' intricate business needs and personal concerns. With tailored solutions driving outstanding results, we go beyond the practice of law; we become committed partners in our clients' success.

The recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Planta, a well-known vegan restaurant chain, reflects the mounting financial challenges facing the restaurant sector, particularly for specialty and plant-based establishments. While the industry has long been competitive, today's climate of rising costs, shifting consumer habits, and increased regulatory burdens is reshaping how businesses respond to financial distress. For chains like Planta, bankruptcy can be a strategic decision to preserve core operations while shedding liabilities.

A Difficult Climate for Restaurants

Restaurants in California and across the U.S. are experiencing significant financial strains. High food and labor costs, increasing governmental regulations, expensive lease obligations, and a rising customer preference for home delivery over in-person dining have squeezed profit margins across the board. Particularly for food sold via delivery services, profit margins are often far lower than those generated from in-restaurant dining. This makes sustaining operations even more difficult.

For smaller, single-location restaurants, closure—rather than formal bankruptcy—is the more common outcome. These businesses typically hold limited assets, many of which are already pledged as collateral. As a result, owners often opt to walk away instead of navigating the complexity and high costs of bankruptcy.

Chains like Planta, however, operate multiple locations and may experience uneven performance across their portfolios. Some locations may be profitable while others consistently lose money. Bankruptcy allows these businesses to reject unprofitable leases, restructure debts, and work with creditors, investors, and lenders to reorganize for long-term viability. This approach gives companies like Planta a chance to retain their successful locations and to reject underperforming stores.

Bankruptcy as a Strategic Tool

In addition to Planta, several other notable restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy in recent months, including Rubio's Original Fish Tacos, Hooters, and Bar Louie. Others have signaled that they may soon follow. These filings demonstrate that financial distress is not limited to any one cuisine or niche. Rather, they reflect broader industry dynamics and the need for flexible, strategic responses.

For companies with multiple locations and mixed performance across their operations, bankruptcy can be a valuable tool. It allows for reorganization, debt restructuring, and renegotiation of leases—measures that may provide a path forward when certain locations or agreements become unsustainable.

Planta's Chapter 11 filing illustrates how restaurant chains are using legal tools to adapt to a challenging and fast-evolving marketplace. While bankruptcy is generally not the first option, it can be extremely valuable for businesses seeking to stabilize operations, preserve profitable units, and negotiate more favorable terms with stakeholders.

