What To Know About The Receivership Process

As financial pressures mount across industries—from real estate to retail to private equity—lenders, investors, and other stakeholders are increasingly turning to receiverships as an alternative to bankruptcy. A receivership can be a fast and flexible remedy to preserve assets, stabilize operations, and prevent value destruction. However, the process is not well understood and can vary significantly by jurisdiction. Below, we provide a high-level overview of the receivership process and outline key considerations to keep in mind before pursuing it.

What Is a Receivership?

A receivership is a legal process in which a neutral third party—the receiver—is appointed by a court to take custody, control, and management of property, assets, or a business. The receiver's primary duty is to preserve and protect the value of the assets, often by rehabilitating the company, selling the assets, or distributing proceeds to creditors. Unlike bankruptcy, receivership is not typically a debtor-initiated process; it is frequently sought by creditors, shareholders, or regulators when they believe a business is mismanaged or insolvent.

How Is a Receivership Initiated?

Receiverships are typically initiated by filing a civil action in state or federal court, requesting the appointment of a receiver. The party seeking receivership must demonstrate a legal basis, typically found in a contract (such as a mortgage or loan agreement), a statute, or equitable principles. The court considers several factors before appointing a receiver, including:

Risk of loss or waste of assets

Breach of fiduciary duty

Fraud or mismanagement

Insolvency or default under loan agreements

The inadequacy of legal remedies

If the court agrees, it will issue an order appointing a receiver and defining their powers, which can range from mere custodianship to complete operational control of a business.

Who Oversees the Process?

Once appointed, the receiver operates under the court's supervision and must periodically report to it. The receiver's duties and authority are outlined in the appointment order, which may include operating a business, collecting rents, liquidating assets, or even initiating litigation. The court retains ultimate oversight, ensuring that the receiver acts in the best interest of creditors, investors, or other stakeholders.

Common Circumstances for Receivership

Receiverships are often used in the following situations:

Loan defaults : When a borrower defaults on a commercial real estate loan, the lender may request a receiver to take possession of the property and collect rents.

: When a borrower defaults on a commercial real estate loan, the lender may request a receiver to take possession of the property and collect rents. Corporate deadlock : In closely held companies with feuding owners, a receiver may be appointed to prevent harm to the business.

: In closely held companies with feuding owners, a receiver may be appointed to prevent harm to the business. Fraud or mismanagement : Courts often appoint receivers in cases of fraud to secure assets and prevent further dissipation.

: Courts often appoint receivers in cases of fraud to secure assets and prevent further dissipation. Regulatory action: Government agencies, such as the SEC or FDIC, may seek receiverships to wind down companies engaged in illegal conduct.

How Receivership Compares to Bankruptcy

While both receivership and bankruptcy aim to preserve and equitably distribute assets, there are significant differences:

Aspect Receivership Bankruptcy Initiation Usually, by a creditor or regulator Usually, by the debtor Governing Law State or federal law Federal Bankruptcy Code Oversight Appointed by and reports to a court Overseen by a bankruptcy judge and U.S. Trustee Automatic Stay No automatic stay, but injunctions may be ordered Automatic stay under § 362 halts creditor actions Priority Scheme Court discretion; not consistently uniform Statutory priority of claims Outcome May involve sale, restructuring, or liquidation Can lead to reorganization (Ch. 11) or liquidation (Ch. 7)

What to Consider Before Seeking a Receivership

Before pursuing a receivership, stakeholders should evaluate:

Cost : Receivership can be expensive, as fees are typically paid from estate assets.

: Receivership can be expensive, as fees are typically paid from estate assets. Scope : The receiver's powers are limited to what the court orders.

: The receiver's powers are limited to what the court orders. Speed : Receiverships can be implemented quickly in emergencies.

: Receiverships can be implemented quickly in emergencies. Strategy : Receivership may preserve value or provide leverage in disputes, but it doesn't offer the same protections as bankruptcy.

: Receivership may preserve value or provide leverage in disputes, but it doesn't offer the same protections as bankruptcy. State or Federal: Determining the type of receivership is critical to address the specific needs of the stakeholders.

Jurisdictional Considerations in Receivership Proceedings

An essential strategic decision in any receivership is whether to proceed under state or federal law. Most receiverships are initiated under state law through orders issued by state courts. However, federal courts also have the authority to appoint receivers in appropriate circumstances. Determining the best forum requires a careful evaluation of the case-specific advantages—particularly whether the expansive nationwide jurisdiction of federal courts would benefit the receivership estate.

State Law Receiverships

State courts possess general jurisdiction over property within their territorial boundaries. However, they lack the power to assert control over property located in other states independently. Because a receiver's authority flows from the appointing court, their control is similarly limited to in-state assets.

When dealing with a company that holds assets across multiple states, creditors should be aware that reaching out-of-state property requires additional procedural steps. Specifically, ancillary proceedings must be initiated in each jurisdiction where such property is located to appoint a receiver with authority in those regions. In these cases, creditors should consider the following strategies:

File the primary action in the state where most of the assets (e.g., collateral) are situated;

Initiate ancillary actions in all other states holding significant property and seek appointment of a common receiver;

Request recognition of the primary receivership in each ancillary proceeding; and

Comply with local venue requirements, which may mandate that suits concerning property be filed in the county where the property is located.

Federal Receiverships

To pursue a receivership in federal court, the creditor must first establish that the court has subject matter jurisdiction—typically through diversity of citizenship or the existence of a federal question. One significant advantage of a federal receivership is that federal courts can exercise jurisdiction over property located anywhere in the United States. As such, where a company's assets span multiple jurisdictions, counsel should carefully assess whether federal jurisdiction is available

Considerations and Variables in the Receivership Process

Criteria for Assessing Legal Remedies

When a party seeks the appointment of a receiver, courts employ various criteria to determine the adequacy of existing legal remedies. Key factors considered include the risk of asset loss or waste, the extent of mismanagement or fraudulent activity, and whether current legal frameworks can sufficiently safeguard the interests of stakeholders. For instance, in situations where a business faces imminent insolvency and concerns arise regarding the potential dissipation of assets, the court is likely to regard the need for a receivership favorably. The specifics of each case significantly influence this assessment, necessitating a comprehensive presentation of relevant facts to the court.

Variations in State Laws

The legal frameworks governing receivership can differ considerably from one state to another. Each jurisdiction may have its own procedural requirements, criteria for appointment, and limitations on the receiver's authority. This variability underscores the necessity for stakeholders to be well-informed about the specific regulations applicable within their state or federal jurisdiction. Engaging legal counsel who specializes in receivership law pertinent to the relevant jurisdiction is crucial for navigating these differences effectively. Nuances in state law may significantly impact both the outcome and efficiency of the receivership process.

Cost Assessment in Receivership

The costs associated with receivership can be considerable, typically encompassing the fees of the receiver, legal expenses, and administrative costs incurred throughout the process. Such costs are generally drawn from the assets of the estate, which raises questions regarding both efficiency and accountability. Stakeholders are advised to conduct a thorough cost-benefit analysis prior to pursuing a receivership, taking into account the potential for asset recovery in relation to the expenses involved. Ensuring transparency in the receiver's fee structure, coupled with regular reporting, can help manage stakeholder expectations and ensure that funds are utilized prudently throughout the receivership.

In summary, an understanding of these aspects is essential for stakeholders contemplating receivership as a remedial action. Given the unique nature of each case, careful analysis of these variables can facilitate more informed decision-making.

Conclusion

Receivership is a flexible and often expedient remedy for addressing distressed assets or businesses, particularly when swift action is necessary to prevent further loss. However, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Anyone considering receivership should carefully weigh the costs and benefits, assess the likelihood of judicial approval, and compare this strategy to bankruptcy or other potential remedies. Legal and financial advisors with experience in insolvency matters can help stakeholders determine the best course of action.

