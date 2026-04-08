FY 2027 H-1B Lottery: Why Consistency Between Registration And Petition Filing Matters More Than Ever

The FY 2027 H-1B lottery is complete, and USCIS has notified selected registrants. If you are an employer preparing to file an H-1B petition for a selected candidate — or a foreign national whose registration was selected — you should be aware of a major change that affects how petitions are evaluated this year. The filing window is now open, and getting it right starts with understanding what must remain consistent from registration through petition filing.

A New System: The Wage-Weighted Lottery

Starting with the FY 2027 cap season, USCIS replaced the traditional random H-1B lottery with a wage-weighted selection process. Under the new final rule (effective February 27, 2026), each registration receives a number of entries based on the offered salary's corresponding wage level — with higher-paid positions receiving more entries and a greater chance of selection. Because wage and work location now directly determine a candidate's odds in the lottery, the details an employer provides at registration carry real legal weight.

What Must Stay the Same?

USCIS has stated clearly that the H-1B petition "must contain and be supported by the same identifying information and position information as the selected registration." In practical terms, this means the following should remain consistent from registration through petition filing:

The offered wage and wage level. The salary and the corresponding OEWS (Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics) wage level used to weight the registration must match what appears on the petition and the certified Labor Condition Application (LCA).

The salary and the corresponding OEWS (Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics) wage level used to weight the registration must match what appears on the petition and the certified Labor Condition Application (LCA). The SOC (occupational) code. The job classification should not change.

The job classification should not change. The work location. The area of intended employment listed at registration should be the same on the LCA and petition.

Petitioners must also submit evidence — such as a printout from the DOL OFLC Wage Search website — showing the basis for the wage level selected as of the date the registration was submitted.

What Happens if the Wage or Location Changes?

USCIS's new process integrity provisions give the agency explicit authority to scrutinize mismatches between a registration and the later-filed petition. If USCIS determines that an employer inflated a wage level or listed a particular work location to improve selection odds — and then changed the terms after selection — the petition may be denied or revoked. Even a legitimate business change, such as a corporate relocation, can raise red flags if it results in a lower applicable wage level than what was listed at registration.

Practical Steps for Employers

To reduce risk, employers should:

Preserve registration-date wage documentation. Save a copy of the OFLC wage data for the relevant occupation and location as of the registration date. Document any legitimate changes. If business circumstances genuinely require a change in wage or worksite between registration and filing, prepare a written explanation with supporting evidence and include it with the petition. Consult immigration counsel early. An experienced attorney can help assess whether a post-registration change poses compliance risk and advise on the best path forward.

A Note for Selected Foreign Nationals

If you were selected in the FY 2027 lottery, the key takeaway is straightforward: your employer should be filing a petition that reflects the same job, salary, and location used in your registration. This consistency requirement is designed to protect the integrity of the process and does not create a new burden on you as the beneficiary. If your employer's circumstances have changed, encourage them to work with qualified counsel to address any discrepancies before filing.

Stay Informed

With the lottery now complete, the FY 2027 petition filing window is open as of April 1, 2026, and selected petitioners have at least 90 days to file. For the latest guidance, visit the USCIS H-1B Cap Season page and the H-1B Electronic Registration Process page.

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