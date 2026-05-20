USCIS Tightens Signature Rules For Immigration Filings: What Employers, Applicants Should Know

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued an interim final rule that changes how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) handles immigration applications with invalid signatures.

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The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued an interim final rule that changes how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) handles immigration applications with invalid signatures. Published in the Federal Register on May 11, 2026, the rule gives USCIS broader authority to reject or deny immigration benefit requests if signature problems are identified, even after an application has been accepted for processing.

What the New USCIS Signature Rule Does

Under the new regulation, USCIS may:

Reject a filing that lacks a valid signature; or

Deny the filing after acceptance and adjudication if the signature is later determined to be invalid.

If USCIS denies a filing because of an invalid signature, the agency may:

Keep the filing fees;

Treat the case as fully adjudicated; and

Consider the applicant ineligible for the requested immigration benefit.

The rule takes effect July 10, 2026, and applies to immigration benefit requests submitted on or after that date.

Why DHS Issued the Rule

According to DHS, USCIS has experienced increasing issues involving questionable or fraudulent signatures on immigration forms. The agency stated that adjudicators have applied signature policies inconsistently and that applicants have misunderstood how USCIS handles deficient signatures.

The interim final rule codifies existing USCIS policy dating to 2018, which already allowed denial of filings with deficient signatures after acceptance. DHS states the regulation is intended to standardize enforcement and clarify officer authority.

Examples of problematic signatures identified by USCIS include:

Copy-and-paste signatures;

Digitally generated signatures;

Signature stamps; and

Signatures applied by unauthorized individuals.

What Counts as a “Valid Signature”

The rule emphasizes that, in most cases, USCIS requires a handwritten signature.

However, USCIS has clarified that:

Scanned copies of original wet-ink signatures remain acceptable;

Faxed or photocopied versions of originally signed documents are permitted; and

Certain electronic signatures are valid only in limited USCIS-authorized online filing situations.

By contrast, the following may be considered invalid:

Auto-generated signatures;

Signatures produced by signature software;

Stamped signatures; and

Pasted signature images reused across forms.

This distinction may be relevant for companies (and HR departments) that rely heavily on digital workflows.

Why This Matters for Immigration Applicants

Previously, many applicants assumed that once USCIS accepted a filing and issued a receipt notice, signature issues were no longer a major concern.

This rule changes that assumption.

Under the updated framework, USCIS may revisit the signature validity and deny a case after processing has begun. This may create several practical risks, including:

1. Filing Fees May Be Lost

If USCIS denies rather than rejects a filing at intake, applicants may lose filing fees. Employment-based petitions, adjustment of status applications, and family-based filings can involve substantial government filing costs.

2. Delays Could Become More Severe

A denial based on signature deficiencies may require refiling, which could affect:

Priority dates;

Employment authorization timelines;

Work authorization validity; and

Lawful presence considerations.

3. Employer Compliance

Companies sponsoring foreign workers should closely review internal immigration filing procedures. Reliance on automated signatures or inconsistent document execution practices may expose petitions to denial.

Considerations for Employers

The rule may prompt employers to implement stricter quality-control procedures.

Practices to consider include:

Verifying all required signature fields before filing;

Maintaining records of original wet-ink signatures;

Avoiding signature software unless explicitly authorized;

Reviewing USCIS form instructions carefully for each filing type; and

Training staff on signature compliance standards.

Businesses using remote-signature workflows for immigration filings should assess whether they should be revised to reduce the risk of avoidable filing errors.

The Bigger Regulatory Trend

The signature rule reflects a broader DHS trend toward stricter procedural enforcement in immigration adjudications.

Recent USCIS and DHS actions have increasingly focused on:

Fraud detection;

Filing completeness;

Identity verification;

Biometrics expansion; and

More rigid eligibility standards.

The agency appears to be moving toward a system where technical filing defects may carry material consequences, even where the underlying immigration benefit request would otherwise be approvable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.