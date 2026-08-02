USCIS Advances TPS Terminations As Litigation Continues: Employers Must Weigh Competing Risks

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has issued updated guidance terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, Syria, and Yemen, while litigation continues for other countries. Employers now face difficult compliance decisions as they navigate conflicting agency directives, ongoing legal challenges, and uncertain enforcement priorities in an increasingly fluid immigration landscape.

With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) landscape continues to evolve rapidly. On July 29, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued updated guidance for Haiti and Syria stating that TPS and associated employment authorization have terminated effective July 27, 2026. USCIS also instructed employers to reverify employment authorization for affected TPS beneficiaries from Haiti, Syria, and Yemen. On July 30, 2026, USCIS issued updated guidance for Ethiopia and Burma (Myanmar).

The agency action reflects the Administration’s broader effort to move forward with TPS terminations where it believes it has legal authority to do so. USCIS is now treating TPS for Haiti, Syria, and Yemen as terminated, with Yemen’s designation officially ending on July 20, 2026. Somalia remains associated with an August 3, 2026 placeholder date for Form I-9 purposes, and DHS is proceeding with terminating Ethiopia’s TPS designation following the First Circuit’s July 29 decision reversing the district court injunction.

At the same time, litigation affecting several TPS programs remains ongoing, leaving employers in the difficult position of reconciling evolving agency guidance with a legal landscape that remains unsettled. As of this writing, we are not aware of additional court orders specifically addressing or affirmatively validating USCIS’ July 29 guidance. The result is a compliance environment in which agency implementation is moving forward faster than judicial resolution.

Current USCIS TPS Guidance

Country USCIS Guidance Haiti July 29 guidance supersedes the July 24 guidance and indicates TPS termination is effective July 27 and employers must reverify impacted employees. Syria July 29 guidance supersedes the July 24 guidance and indicates TPS termination is effective July 27 and employers must reverify impacted employees. Yemen TPS designation terminated effective July 20, 2026 and employers must reverify impacted employees. Somalia July 29 guidance supersedes the July 24 guidance but continues to direct employers to use August 3, 2026 for Form I-9 and E-Verify purposes pending future developments. Burma (Myanmar) USCIS guidance directs employers to use August 3, 2026 for Form I-9 and E-Verify purposes pending further developments. South Sudan USCIS guidance directs employers to use August 6, 2026 for Form I-9 and E-Verify purposes pending further developments. Ethiopia Following the First Circuit’s July 29 decision reversing the district court injunction, DHS is expected to proceed with termination effective August 6, 2026.

Employers Face a Difficult Choice

Employers are taking different approaches in response to the latest developments.

Some organizations are treating USCIS’ guidance as controlling and moving forward with reverification efforts. Others are adopting a more cautious approach and waiting for additional judicial or agency clarification before initiating reverification or taking employment-related action.

Neither approach is entirely free from risk.

Employers that delay action must recognize that doing so may be viewed as inconsistent with current USCIS guidance. Conversely, employers that move immediately are making workforce decisions while legal challenges remain active and additional developments remain possible. For many organizations, the issue is no longer simply the expiration date of an employment authorization document. Rather, it is determining whether significant workforce actions should be implemented while key legal questions remain unresolved.

Accordingly, the decision often turns less on whether one approach is clearly permissible and more on an employer’s overall risk tolerance, operational needs, workforce considerations, and compliance philosophy.

Operational Pressures Are Increasing

Many employers are expressing growing frustration with the constant changes surrounding TPS. Over the past several months, organizations have navigated shifting expiration dates, automatic extension announcements, placeholder reverification dates, litigation developments, and evolving government guidance.

As a practical matter, continuing uncertainty can create meaningful operational challenges. Workforce planning, scheduling, staffing, and compliance programs may be affected when employers are unable to determine with confidence whether employees will remain authorized to work. Consequently, some employers are concluding that the operational costs associated with ongoing uncertainty justify moving forward with reverification efforts and, where necessary, employment decisions. Others remain concerned that additional court action could alter the current landscape and therefore prefer to wait.

The Unanswered Enforcement Question

A key unknown remains how the government intends to approach enforcement.

Employers and affected employees continue to ask whether enforcement efforts will focus primarily on workers, employers, or both; whether additional agency guidance will be issued; and whether enforcement activity will occur before further judicial action. At present, those questions remain largely unanswered.

That uncertainty does not necessarily mean employers face immediate and substantial enforcement exposure solely because they do not implement reverification measures immediately following the latest USCIS announcements. However, it would also be imprudent to assume there is no risk. Enforcement remains possible, particularly in industries that have historically attracted heightened scrutiny, or employers already subject to government review.

The absence of clear enforcement guidance leaves employers balancing competing considerations. On one hand, organizations may be concerned that continued employment could later be questioned if the government’s position ultimately prevails. On the other hand, employers may be reluctant to take irreversible workforce actions while litigation remains active and agency positions continue to evolve.

The Bottom Line

Employers are navigating an unusually fluid environment in which agency guidance, ongoing litigation, and operational realities do not always align.

At present, employers that either follow USCIS’ latest guidance or adopt a measured, well-reasoned approach while awaiting additional clarity may have defensible positions, depending on their specific circumstances. Regardless of the path chosen, organizations should carefully assess their risk tolerance, document the basis for their decisions, apply their approach consistently, and continue monitoring both litigation developments and agency announcements closely. For now, the challenge is not identifying a risk-free option. It is determining which path is most defensible for the organization while the legal landscape continues to evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.