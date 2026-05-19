How Long Does The Employment-based Green Card Process Take? What Employers And Foreign Nationals Should Expect

One of the most common questions employers and foreign nationals ask is, “how long will it take to get a green card?” In true attorney fashion, the answer is: “it depends.” This simple question is frustratingly complex because there is no universal timeline or one-size-fits-all process. Some employment-based green card cases can move from start to finish in a few years, while others may take significantly longer depending on the applicant’s green card category, country of birth and immigration status.

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One of the most common questions employers and foreign nationals ask is, “how long will it take to get a green card?”

In true attorney fashion, the answer is: “it depends.” This simple question is frustratingly complex because there is no universal timeline or one-size-fits-all process. Some employment-based green card cases can move from start to finish in a few years, while others may take significantly longer depending on the applicant’s green card category, country of birth and immigration status.

Understanding the timeline requires understanding the process itself.

The main steps of the employment-based green card process

For most employment-based green card cases, the process involves three steps:

STEP 1: PERM Labor Certification

The mandatory first step for most EB-2 and EB-3 cases requires the employer to complete the PERM labor certification process with the Department of Labor (DOL).

This process is designed to test the U.S. labor market and confirm there are no able, willing, qualified and available U.S. workers for the offered position.

The PERM stage may include:

Prevailing wage determination based on job requirements and work location

Mandatory recruitment efforts to ensure no qualified U.S. workers

A waiting period after recruitment

Filing the ETA-9089 application with DOL for certification

Potential audits or requests for additional information

Given current timelines, this stage alone can take well over two years.

FURTHER READING: Navigating PERM recruitment in 2026

STEP 2: The I-140 Immigrant Petition

After the PERM approval (certification), the employer files the Form I-140 with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The I-140 petition establishes that:

The employer confirms the permanent offer of employment

The foreign national meets the qualifications specified in the PERM application

The employer has the ability to pay the offered wage

Virtually all I-140 applications allow for premium processing, which can significantly shorten the USCIS adjudication of this stage. Approval of the I-140, however, does not guarantee that the applicant will immediately receive a green card.

STEP 3: Adjustment of Status or Consular Processing

The final step is either:

Filing the Form I-485 adjustment of status in the U.S., or

Completing immigrant visa processing at a U.S. consulate abroad

When this final step can be taken depends on one critical factor.

The Visa Bulletin and Priority Dates

Many applicants are surprised to learn that approval of the I-140 petition does not automatically mean a green card is available.

Employment-based green cards are subject to annual numerical limits based on the green card category and country of birth. As a result, most applicants must wait in line for a green card to become available. The Department of State publishes monthly cutoff dates in the Visa Bulletin that determine when applicants may move forward.

Unfortunately, the Visa Bulletin does not move predictably. The priority dates can move forward or backward in any amount each month or not move at all.

This is where delays may occur.

For applicants born in countries with high demand, particularly India and China, wait times can extend many years beyond the completion of the PERM and I-140 stages.

FURTHER READING: Green card retrogressions — How to move forward when the Visa Bulletin is moving backward

Why some employment-based cases move faster than others

Not all employment-based green card strategies follow the same timeline, steps and processes:

EB-1 categories

Certain applicants who have extraordinary ability, conduct outstanding research, or serve as a multinational manager or executive may qualify for the EB-1 classification.

These cases can move more quickly because they are not required to complete the PERM process and often have more favorable Visa Bulletin timelines, though wait times are still impacted by the applicant’s country of birth.

EB-4 religious workers

Certain religious workers applying for permanent residence through the EB-4 category may benefit from a more streamlined process because they also do not need to complete the PERM labor certification process.

However, despite avoiding PERM, EB-4 religious workers also face substantial delays due to Visa Bulletin retrogression and increased demand in the category. In recent years, these delays have become particularly difficult for R-1 religious workers because that status is generally limited to a maximum of five years in the United States. As a result, some religious workers are approaching the end of their R-1 eligibility before a green card becomes available.

While a new rule released by USCIS would allow certain applicants to leave the U.S. and reenter with additional R-1 time, departing and returning to the U.S. is not assured.

Religious workers and their employers should proactively evaluate long-term immigration strategies early in the process. In some situations, alternative nonimmigrant visa options or different employment-based immigrant categories may need to be explored to avoid disruptions in work authorization and ministry operations.

MORE DETAILS: Beyond the EB-4 category — Strategic considerations for religious organizations navigating green card sponsorship

National Interest Waivers (NIW)

Some highly qualified professionals may qualify for an EB-2 National Interest Waiver, which also allows them to bypass the PERM labor certification process entirely. These applicants fall within the EB-2 category and may still face significant wait times for a green card based on their country of birth and the Visa Bulletin.

STEM professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, physicians, and AI professionals often have the experience to consider this option, depending on their background and accomplishments.

However, NIW approval rates have decreased significantly under the current administration, making this pathway much more challenging.

Physician National Interest Waiver (PNIW)

Physicians working in underserved areas may qualify for a Physician National Interest Waiver, which also bypasses the PERM labor certification requirements.

This can create a faster and more targeted pathway to permanent residency for some qualifying physicians. Eligibility is based on the applicant’s medical practice on behalf of the public interest.

Learn more about the PNIW immigrant visa pathway here.

Preparing for the road ahead

Because employment-based green card processing can take years, employers and their foreign national employees should think long term and plan strategically from the beginning. Government processing delays, Visa Bulletin retrogression, annual numerical limits, and other unexpected changes mean the process is rarely quick, and the timelines often change.

Because every case involves its own unique variables, careful planning can help minimize disruptions in work authorization, identify opportunities to shorten timelines where possible, and prepare for issues such as retrogression or temporary visa limitations.

Important planning considerations include:

Maintaining valid nonimmigrant status

Monitoring maximum stay limitations in temporary visa categories

Planning for spouse work authorization

Preparing for possible retrogression

Understanding portability rules during job changes

Evaluating alternative immigrant categories when available

Ultimately, there is no single answer to how long an employment-based green card will take. Employers and foreign nationals should consult with experienced counsel to better understand the available pathways, evaluate long-term strategy options, and navigate the increasingly complex employment-based immigration system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.