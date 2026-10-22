Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: How Employers Succeed With The H-2B Program

What separates the most successful H-2B visa employers from the rest? Attorney Keith Pabian examines the key habits and best practices that help seasonal employers consistently succeed with the H-2B program...

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers How Employers Succeed with the H-2B Program (linked).

What does it take to become one of the best H-2B visa employers in the country? A client recently asked us that exact question—and it got us thinking about what separates the seasonal employers that consistently succeed with the H-2B visa program from everyone else. After years of working with H-2B employers across the country, we’ve seen that the most successful organizations tend to share certain characteristics. Their success isn’t limited to getting petitions approved. It extends to how they plan, communicate, recruit, prepare for their workers’ arrival, manage their H-2B workforce, and position themselves for success year after year. In this video, Attorney Keith Pabian of Pabian Law shares some of the key habits and best practices we see among highly successful H-2B employers—and practical steps your organization can take to strengthen its own H-2B program. Whether you are brand new to H-2B visas or have relied on the program for years, the goal shouldn’t simply be to get through another petition season. The goal should be to build an H-2B program that gets better every year. Watch now for practical ideas that can help your organization become a stronger, smarter, and more successful H-2B employer.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.