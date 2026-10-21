EB-5 Filing Fees Nearly Double: What Investors Must Know Before November 30, 2026

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program provides a path to U.S. lawful permanent residence for qualifying investors and certain family members. Often referred to as the EB-5 Visa or EB-5 Investor Visa, the program permits a qualifying investor to pursue an EB-5 Green Card through a qualifying investment and compliance with the applicable immigration requirements. On September 30, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security published a final rule that establishes a new EB-5 fee schedule. The rule takes effect on November 30, 2026. It follows the federal court decision in Moody v. Noem, which required USCIS to stop collecting the EB-5 fees adopted in the general USCIS fee rule that took effect in April 2024.

The rule does not change the basic investment amount or job-creation requirements for EB-5 eligibility. However, it changes the government filing fees.

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What the EB 5 Program Is

Congress created EB-5 in 1990 to encourage U.S. economic growth through capital investment and job creation. An investor may seek permanent residence by making a qualifying EB-5 Investment in a new commercial enterprise in the United States and satisfying the legal requirements of the category. A qualifying spouse and unmarried children under 21 may generally seek permanent residence as derivative beneficiaries.

At the time of this update, the statutory minimum investment is $1,050,000 for a standard project or $800,000 for a qualifying targeted employment area or infrastructure project. Each EB-5 Investment must be connected to the creation of at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers. The capital must be lawfully obtained, properly traced, and placed at risk under the governing rules.

An investor may pursue EB-5 through a direct investment or through a designated EB-5 Regional Center. Direct cases generally depend on direct job creation by the new commercial enterprise. EB-5 Regional Center cases may use the job creation rules applicable to that program, including indirect job creation where permitted. In either structure, the immigration case and the investment decision require careful and separate analysis.

Why Moody v Noem Matters

In Moody v. Noem, decided on November 12, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado stayed certain EB-5 fees that DHS had adopted as part of the broader USCIS fee rule effective April 1, 2024. The court concluded that the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act required DHS to conduct a program-specific fee study before adjusting EB-5 Program fees under that authority.

After the decision, USCIS returned to accepting the EB-5 fees that were in effect before April 1, 2024. This produced the lower fee figures discussed in many EB-5 updates issued after the case. The decision did not eliminate USCIS authority to set EB-5 fees. Rather, it required the agency to use the framework Congress established in the 2022 statute.

The final rule published on September 30, 2026 is DHS's response to that requirement. DHS completed a revised EB-5 fee study, considered comments on its October 2025 proposed rule, and adopted a new fee schedule designed to recover the costs of administering the EB-5 Program and to pursue the processing time goals set by Congress.

The New Final Rule

The final rule becomes effective on November 30, 2026. Applications, petitions, and requests postmarked on or after that date must include the new USCIS fees. The rule does not increase the required EB-5 Investment amount. It changes the government filing fees and adds a new $75 EB-5 Technology Fee to certain investor petitions.

USCIS Filing or Fee Before November 30 2026 On or After November 30 2026 Change Form I-526 standalone investor petition $3,675 $7,615 +$3,940 Form I-526E EB-5 Regional Center investor petition $3,675 $7,850 +$4,175 EB-5 Integrity Fund Fee for each I-526E investor $1,000 $1,100 +$100 Total initial government fees for an EB-5 Regional Center investor $4,675 $8,950 +$4,275 Form I-829 petition to remove conditions $3,750 $5,000 +$1,250 Annual Integrity Fund Fee for a regional center with 20 or fewer investors $10,000 $11,000 +$1,000 Annual Integrity Fund Fee for a regional center with more than 20 investors $20,000 $22,000 +$2,000

The new Form I-526 and initial Form I-526E fees include a $75 EB-5 Technology Fee. These are USCIS government fees only; they do not include the EB-5 Investment amount, EB-5 Regional Center administrative fees, legal fees, or project costs.

What Has Not Changed

Paying a filing fee does not establish eligibility for an EB-5 Green Card. Investors must still prove that the capital was obtained through lawful means, that the EB-5 Investment satisfies the applicable requirements, and that the project will create the required jobs. USCIS may request further evidence, conduct background and security checks, review the source and path of funds, and examine whether the EB-5 Regional Center or project remains in compliance with the law.

The final fee rule also does not guarantee a processing date or approval. Processing time can be affected by visa availability, case complexity, project documentation, security checks, requests for evidence, and USCIS workload. The rule is intended to provide funding that helps USCIS administer the EB-5 Program and work toward statutory processing time goals.

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Practical Steps Before November 30 2026

An investor who expects to file near the effective date should not make a decision based only on the fee difference. A filing must be supported by complete source of funds documentation, a sound immigration strategy, and appropriate project diligence. Filing before a new fee becomes effective may be relevant in some cases, but it does not cure weaknesses in the EB-5 Investment or the evidence.

EB-5 Regional Centers, new commercial enterprises, and promoters should review their filing checklists, offering disclosures, investor communications, and compliance budgets. They should describe government fees accurately and distinguish them from investment amounts and project charges. Before filing, applicants and representatives should confirm the current edition of Form G-1055, the relevant USCIS form page, and any implementation instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program?

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program allows qualifying foreign investors to pursue lawful permanent residence in the United States through a qualifying investment that creates U.S. jobs. A qualifying spouse and unmarried children under age 21 may generally apply as derivative beneficiaries.

What changes under the new EB-5 Fee Rule?

The rule changes USCIS government filing fees for certain EB-5 petitions and related filings. It also adds a Technology Fee to certain investor petitions and updates Integrity Fund fees. It does not change the core EB-5 eligibility requirements.

When do the new EB-5 fees take effect?

The new fee rule takes effect on November 30, 2026. Applications, petitions, and requests postmarked on or after that date must include the new USCIS fees.

Does the new rule increase the required EB-5 investment amount?

No. The required EB-5 investment amounts do not change under this rule. The statutory minimum remains $1,050,000 for a standard investment and $800,000 for a qualifying targeted employment area or infrastructure project.

What is the EB-5 Technology Fee?

The final rule includes a $75 EB-5 Technology Fee in the new Form I-526 and initial Form I-526E filing fees. USCIS states that the fee supports improvements to the technology systems used to process, adjudicate, and maintain EB-5 filings.

What is the difference between a direct EB-5 investment and an EB-5 Regional Center investment?

A direct EB-5 investment generally requires the new commercial enterprise to create direct jobs. An EB-5 Regional Center investment may use job-creation rules that allow qualifying indirect job creation where permitted. Each option requires separate immigration and investment due diligence.

Do the new USCIS fees include the EB-5 investment amount or regional center charges?

No. USCIS filing fees are separate from the required EB-5 investment amount, regional center administrative fees, legal fees, project due diligence costs, and other transaction expenses.

Should an investor file before November 30, 2026 to avoid the new fees?

The filing date may matter because the new fees apply to requests postmarked on or after November 30, 2026. However, an investor should not file an incomplete or weak case simply to use an earlier fee. Source of funds documentation, project diligence, visa availability, and the overall immigration strategy remain essential.

Conclusion

The current EB-5 fee rule completes an important regulatory sequence. Moody v. Noem caused USCIS to return to the earlier EB-5 fee structure because the required program-specific fee study had not been completed. The September 30, 2026 final rule supplies that new statutory framework and creates a revised fee schedule effective November 30, 2026.

This rule changes USCIS government filing fees. It does not change the statutory EB-5 Investment amounts, which remain $1,050,000 for a standard investment and $800,000 for a qualifying targeted employment area or infrastructure project. Investors and EB-5 Regional Centers should plan for the new fees while keeping the central EB-5 analysis in focus: a qualifying investment, credible job creation, a documented lawful source of funds, and a carefully prepared filing.