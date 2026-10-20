New DHS Rules Shorten Refugee Deadline, End Companion Automatic Work Permit Extensions

On Oct. 14, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an interim final rule (IFR), effective immediately, cutting the time a refugee has to respond to a Notice of Intent to Terminate (NOIT) refugee status from 30 days to 10 days. 91 Fed. Reg. 65077. Comments are due Nov. 13, 2026 (Docket No. USCIS-2026-0397).

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On Oct. 14, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an interim final rule (IFR), effective immediately, cutting the time a refugee has to respond to a Notice of Intent to Terminate (NOIT) refugee status from 30 days to 10 days. 91 Fed. Reg. 65077. Comments are due Nov. 13, 2026 (Docket No. USCIS-2026-0397).

The same day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) finalized the October 2025 IFR ending automatic employment authorization document (EAD) extensions for certain categories, including refugees and asylees. 91 Fed. Reg. 65306.

Together, the rules leave refugees less time to defend their status and less protections to keep working.

What the IFR Does

The IFR amends 8 C.F.R. § 207.9 to shorten the refugee 10 days, down from 30 days, to respond and oppose termination. The basic termination standard is unchanged. There is no appealing the termination, and USCIS will process the individual under INA §§ 235, 240, and 241.

DHS grounds the rule to Executive Orders 14161 and 14163 and to Operation Post-Admission Refugee Reverification and Integrity Strengthening (Operation PARRIS). That initiative subjects refugee cases to renewed background checks and reinterviews and has already resulted in the issuance of NOITs.

Statutory, Regulatory Authority

DHS relies mainly on INA § 207(c)(4), 8 U.S.C. § 1157(c)(4), which allows termination when an alien “was not in fact a refugee” at admission and authorizes regulations governing the procedure. DHS also cites INA § 103(a), 8 U.S.C. § 1103(a), and Homeland Security Act § 102, 6 U.S.C. § 112. Key points:

Single ground. The only basis for termination is a finding the person did not meet the refugee definition at admission.

The only basis for termination is a finding the person did not meet the refugee definition at admission. Principals and derivatives. The determination applies to principal refugees; a derivative’s status may be terminated if the principal’s is.

The determination applies to principal refugees; a derivative’s status may be terminated if the principal’s is. Timing. Termination is available only before adjustment to permanent residence or naturalization. A person whose LPR status is rescinded under INA § 246 reverts to refugee status and can again face termination.

Termination is available only before adjustment to permanent residence or naturalization. A person whose LPR status is rescinded under INA § 246 reverts to refugee status and can again face termination. Service. Under 8 C.F.R. § 103.8(b), three days are added when a notice is served by mail.

The Prior Process and How the IFR Changes It

The 30-day response period dates to regulations adopted after the Refugee Act of 1980 and, according to DHS, “has remained substantively unchanged in the 45 years since.” The original rulemaking did not explain why 30 days was selected. Under that framework, the NOIT stated the grounds for termination and gave the refugee 30 days to submit evidence or request an interview. Failure to respond could result in termination of refugee status and employment authorization and expose the individual to removal.

Now, the NOIT still states the reasons, but the window is 10 calendar days, including weekends and holidays (a deadline on a weekend or holiday rolls to the next business day). The clock starts to run on the mailing date. With the mail rule, DHS calculates 13 days in total for mailed NOITs, which it will send by tracked express delivery. A timely interview request (rather than a full written rebuttal) counts as a timely response. Otherwise, the refugee “is considered to have forfeited his or her right to rebut the allegations,” and status is terminated.

Automatic Extensions

The refugee IFR does not address automatic extensions; refugee status has no expiration date to extend. The companion USCIS final rule ends the up-to-540-day automatic EAD extension for renewals filed on or after Oct. 30, 2025, in categories including refugees and asylees ((a)(3) and (a)(5)).

The effects build on each other. Refugees are work-authorized incident to status, but many rely on an (a)(3) EAD as proof; DHS reports about 113,000 refugees with approved (A3) initial EADs and pending Form I-485 applications. A refugee whose EAD expires during a pending renewal can no longer rely on a receipt notice, which can create Form I-9 reverification issues even though authorization continues. Termination of refugee status also ends work authorization immediately, which DHS acknowledges is “at least 20 days sooner than without this rule.”

Practitioners should file renewals early, keep other status evidence (such as the Form I-94) available, and advise employers on acceptable Form I-9 documents.

Due Process Concerns

DHS says the 10-day window “maintains adequate procedural safeguards.” Practitioners likely have reasons to disagree, including:

It is effectively the only chance to be heard. With no appeal, AILA observes, the notice period is “the only opportunity for a refugee to defend their status.”

With no appeal, AILA observes, the notice period is “the only opportunity for a refugee to defend their status.” The issues are fact-intensive and outdated. NOITs may revisit years-old persecution, nexus, or credibility findings. Reconstructing and gathering interview records, country conditions evidence, declarations, and translations in 10 days to 13 days can be difficult. DHS concedes there are costs to “having less time to collect evidence.”

NOITs may revisit years-old persecution, nexus, or credibility findings. Reconstructing and gathering interview records, country conditions evidence, declarations, and translations in 10 days to 13 days can be difficult. DHS concedes there are costs to “having less time to collect evidence.” Service and language barriers. Because the clock starts at mailing, refugees who have moved, have limited English proficiency, or lack counsel may lose valuable time before they understand the notice.

Because the clock starts at mailing, refugees who have moved, have limited English proficiency, or lack counsel may lose valuable time before they understand the notice. Scale. DHS identifies about 186,000 refugee cases from FY 2015 through FY 2025 that have not adjusted status, representing the maximum population potentially affected.

DHS identifies about 186,000 refugee cases from FY 2015 through FY 2025 that have not adjusted status, representing the maximum population potentially affected. Procedural vulnerability. DHS invoked the APA’s good cause and foreign affairs exceptions (5 U.S.C. § 553(a)(1), (b)(B), (d)(3)) to bypass notice and comment. Good cause is narrowly construed, and related refugee policies have already been litigated, including the partial stay of the Feb. 18, 2026, ICE-USCIS detention memorandum in Jean A. v. Noem (D. Mass.).

DHS notes that individuals may still seek relief in proceedings under INA §§ 235, 240, or 241. Those proceedings, however, do not preserve refugee status and the path to adjustment under INA § 209.

Practical Recommendations

Treat every NOIT as urgent. Calendar from the date on the notice, not receipt, and confirm the 13-day mail calculation.

Calendar from the date on the notice, not receipt, and confirm the 13-day mail calculation. Request an interview immediately. The request counts as a timely response and preserves the chance to present oral testimony while evidence is gathered.

The request counts as a timely response and preserves the chance to present oral testimony while evidence is gathered. Prepare in advance. For clients who have not adjusted, especially those likely to be reviewed under Operation PARRIS, obtain the A-file through FOIA, gather identity and persecution evidence, and keep addresses current with USCIS.

For clients who have not adjusted, especially those likely to be reviewed under Operation PARRIS, obtain the A-file through FOIA, gather identity and persecution evidence, and keep addresses current with USCIS. Prioritize adjustment. Because termination is available only before adjustment, eligible refugees should file Form I-485 promptly after one year of physical presence.

Because termination is available only before adjustment, eligible refugees should file Form I-485 promptly after one year of physical presence. Coordinate with employers on EAD expiration and Form I-9 issues.

on EAD expiration and Form I-9 issues. Consider commenting by Nov. 13, 2026, at regulations.gov (Docket No. USCIS-2026-0397).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.