Traveling To The United States For The FIFA World Cup: Immigration Tips Every International Fan Should Know

The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest international sporting events in the world, and for many fans, attending matches in person is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

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The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest international sporting events in the world, and for many fans, attending matches in person is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

With the United States serving as one of the host countries for the upcoming tournament, alongside Canada and Mexico, millions of international travelers are expected to enter North America for games, celebrations and tourism.

But while fans are focused on match schedules, flights and hotel reservations, many may be overlooking immigration preparation, a critical part of the trip.

Entering the United States for the World Cup is not necessarily as simple as purchasing a ticket and boarding a plane. Travelers should understand the visa process, prepare for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspections, and ensure they comply with all immigration requirements before arriving at the airport.

For some visitors, failing to prepare properly could lead to delays, additional questioning, denied boarding, or even refusal of entry into the United States.

Here are some key immigration considerations for international travelers attending World Cup matches in the United States.

Understanding immigration options

Most international visitors attending the World Cup in the United States will need either:

An approved ESTA authorization through the Visa Waiver Program

A B-1/B-2 visitor visa issued by a U.S. embassy or consulate

Travelers from many countries in Western Europe as well as nations such as Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, and others may qualify for ESTA authorization under the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA allows eligible travelers to enter the United States temporarily for tourism or business purposes without first obtaining a traditional visitor visa.

ESTA authorization does come with limitations. Travelers entering on ESTA are generally limited to a maximum stay of 90 days in the United States. Extensions are typically not available, and travelers must depart the country before their authorized stay expires.

Foreign nationals who are not eligible for ESTA must generally apply for a B-1/B-2 visitor visa at a U.S. consulate before traveling to the United States.

Unlike ESTA, a B-1/B-2 visitor visa may allow a longer period of admission, which is often up to six months. However, it is important to understand that the final admission period is determined by the CBP officer at the airport or port of entry and reflected in the issued I-94 admission record. The admission period is always discretionary.

For example, if a traveler states they are attending two matches over a two-week period, a CBP officer could choose to admit them only for those two weeks rather than the full six months typically permitted with a visitor visa.

Apply early and avoid last-minute issues

One of the biggest mistakes international travelers make is waiting too long to apply for travel authorization.

Although ESTA approvals are often issued quickly, delays and denials can still happen. A simple typo, passport issue, or prior immigration concern could require additional time to resolve.

For travelers requiring B-1/B-2 visas, consular appointment wait times in some countries can be lengthy. In certain locations, interview appointments may be unavailable for months.

Applying early also helps avoid another problem. Last-minute travel plans can sometimes create unnecessary attention during inspections. Travelers who make last minute changes to their schedule, lack organized travel arrangements, or cannot clearly explain their itinerary may receive additional scrutiny from CBP officers.

What to expect at the airport

Even with an approved ESTA or valid visitor visa, admission into the United States is never guaranteed.

CBP officers at the airport have authority to inspect travelers and ask questions regarding the purpose of travel. In many cases, the inspection is brief and routine. However, travelers should still arrive prepared with supporting documentation.

CBP officers may ask questions such as:

What is the purpose of your trip?

Which World Cup matches are you attending?

How long do you plan to stay?

Where will you stay during your visit?

Who is paying for the trip?

When do you plan to return home?

Travelers should be prepared to provide documentation supporting their answers including:

Return airline tickets

World Cup match tickets

Hotel reservations

Travel itineraries

Proof of sufficient financial resources

Letters from family or friends if staying in a private residence

Having these materials organized and readily accessible can help demonstrate that the traveler intends to comply with the terms of admission and depart the United States as planned.

It is important to remember that information provided during airport inspections should match the traveler’s actual plans and supporting documents.

Overstays and misrepresentation: What travelers should understand

Unfortunately, even short ESTA/visa overstays can create significant immigration consequences.

Potential penalties may include:

Cancellation of an existing visa

Loss of ESTA eligibility

Difficulty obtaining future visas

Increased scrutiny during future travel

Potential bars to reentry into the United States

Travelers should carefully monitor the expiration date on their I-94 admission record and ensure they depart on time.

Similarly, travelers should answer all questions honestly when interacting with immigration officers. Providing inaccurate information, misleading statements, or false documentation to immigration officials can create serious long-term consequences. Even seemingly minor inconsistencies can trigger additional questioning or future immigration complications.

Planning for multi-country World Cup travel

The World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Some fans may plan to attend matches in multiple countries during the tournament. However, travelers should remember that authorization to enter one country does not automatically allow entry into the others.

International travelers should carefully review entry requirements for all countries included in their itinerary before purchasing flights or match packages. They should similarly be aware that there’s a chance their team could play later-round matches in any of the three countries as the tournament progresses.

Cross-border travel issues during a major international event can become difficult and expensive to resolve on short notice.

Immigration preparation is a key to a successful World Cup trip

The World Cup is meant to be a celebration of international sport, culture and community. Proper immigration preparation can help ensure that travelers spend their time enjoying matches and exploring host cities, not dealing with unnecessary complications at the airport.

For international visitors, a well-prepared travel plan is often the key to a smooth entry experience.

Before traveling to the United States for the World Cup visitors should:

Apply early for ESTA authorization or a visitor visa

Avoid last-minute itinerary changes when possible

Keep both paper and electronic copies of all important documents

Carry proof of return travel and accommodations

Be prepared to explain travel plans clearly and honestly

Review entry requirements for Canada and Mexico if traveling between host countries

During their trip, international visitors should also make sure to respect all U.S. laws regarding alcohol, public conduct and stadium security, as well as carefully monitor authorized periods of admittance to avoid overstays. It is also a best practice to keep a copy of the I-94 admission record on hand while in the United States.

Foreign nationals should contact experienced immigration counsel with any questions or to learn more about traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.