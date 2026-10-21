California Pay Data Reporting: Higher Penalties For 2027

Laura Mitchell leads Jackson Lewis P.C.'s Workplace Analytics and Preventive Strategies Pay Equity subgroup, partnering with employers to develop policies ensuring workplace fairness. Her expertise focuses on evaluating and implementing practices that promote equitable compensation while reducing legal risks.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

California enacted SB 1237 on Sept. 30, 2026, increasing the maximum penalty for repeat pay data reporting failures fivefold, from $200 to $1,000 per employee. The enhanced penalties will apply to the May 2027 filing cycle. Read more about California’s higher penalties.

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